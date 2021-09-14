Sculpting Nature #ArtTuesday
Colombian artist and designer Diana Beltran Herrera brings life to her paper sculptures with color and texture. All pieces are different, so it can take me from a day up to two or three weeks. I like to do small exercises or mock-ups to get started and familiarised myself with a project. Translating 2D images into volumes is not easy because you have to consider proportions from all angles. I do a lot of preparatory work from sketches to digital sketches, measurements, and templates to keep my projects accurate from beginning to end.blog.adafruit.com
