Sculpting Nature #ArtTuesday

By Takara
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian artist and designer Diana Beltran Herrera brings life to her paper sculptures with color and texture. All pieces are different, so it can take me from a day up to two or three weeks. I like to do small exercises or mock-ups to get started and familiarised myself with a project. Translating 2D images into volumes is not easy because you have to consider proportions from all angles. I do a lot of preparatory work from sketches to digital sketches, measurements, and templates to keep my projects accurate from beginning to end.

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Sensing Textures and Tactile Resistance #ArtTuesday

Sensing Textures: Tactile Resistance is a collection of eight swatches comprised of e-textile sensors and actuators that probe ideas around the politics of crafting handmade technological artifacts. By engaging hands-on with the production of these artifacts, this work aims to reflect on alternative modes of world-building that allow for speculation about how bespoke technology can look and feel like when it is highly personalized.
DESIGN
The Drum

Force of Nature

Original Source has launched a new brand platform and integrated TV campaign to celebrate the natural sensory hit that only Original Source can deliver. Original Source has been on the market for over twenty years, with its original hero ‘mint’ shower gel still being the most popular and most talked-about fragrance – thanks to that tingling sensation it delivers ‘downstairs’. To celebrate this milestone, Iris and Original Source have created a new brand platform, ‘Force of Nature’, that aims to remind the nation why Original Source is still so popular.
BUSINESS
adafruit.com

The Cinematographer’s Guide to Shooting a Film for Next to Nothing #ArtTuesday

Even with ‘low budget’ or indie films, costs can skyrocket fast. You’ll find your homemade film projects end up surprisingly costly. Emma Garofoalo on No Film School has some good tips to keep costs down:. Filmmakers who want to make their first project are always worried about the budget. Working...
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Follow @NeuralYorker for AI-Generated New Yorker Style Cartoons #ArtTuesday

If you need a little more ~weird~ in your twitter feed don’t miss The Neural Yorker, via Hyperallergic:. The project consists of image-and-caption combinations produced by a generative adversarial network (GAN), a deep-learning-based model. The network is trained using a database of punchlines and images of cartoons found online and then “learns” to create new gags in the New Yorker‘s iconic style, with hilarious (and sometimes unsettling) results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Data recorded in fabric quilt #ArtTuesday

Beautiful and tragic quilt created by Kim Moran-Jones. Via Flowing Data:. Kim Moran-Jones quilted temperature minima and maxima in the UK, along with Covid-19 deaths on the perimeter in grayscale. Data and the physical fit well together. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday here at Adafruit! Today we celebrate artists and...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

How Art Saved Yellowstone #ArtTuesday

The YouTube channel UntoldEdu shares quick videos full of little known details. Art was integral to bringing the beauty out of Yellowstone and highlighting its importance. The first dedicated National Park anywhere in the world, Yellowstone attracts 318 million visitors every year. It was saved for posterity by the work of two pioneering artists.
VISUAL ART
adafruit.com

Nikon Small World Winners Accounced #ArtTuesday

The 2021 Photomicrography Competition winners have been published! Check out the Top 20, Honorable Mentions, Images of Distinction and Judges. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday here at Adafruit! Today we celebrate artists and makers from around the world who are designing innovative and creative works using technology, science, electronics and more. You can start your own career as an artist today with Adafruit’s conductive paints, art-related electronics kits, LEDs, wearables, 3D printers and more! Make your most imaginative designs come to life with our helpful tutorials from the Adafruit Learning System. And don’t forget to check in every Art Tuesday for more artistic inspiration here on the Adafruit Blog!
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Bringing Kaneda’s Bike from Akira to Life #ArtTuesday

Artist Ryan Hong reinterpreted Shōtarō Kaneda’s bike from Akira. Although we’re a couple years past 2019, the manga and its 1988 film remain iconic. when the famed sci-fi movie ‘akira’ was released in 1988, kaneda’s bike delivered an iconic image to the public. the scene of the bright red motorcycle, with its wide and low body and its in-wheel motors, speeding on the neo-tokyo highway was absolutely unforgettable. with the original story taking place just before the 2020 tokyo olympics, concept artist ryan hong has reinterpreted the emblematic motorcycle just in time. as a tribute to how accurately the olympic event in the movie matches up to the current day, this bike redesign aims to reinterpret the visuals and mechanics with a contemporary perspective.
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

A Wikipedia Mystery from a Dystopian Future #ArtTuesday

Neurocracy is a game that plays out on an imagined wikipedia from a corporatized dystopian future. It’s low-fi browser based wikipedia science fiction with social commentary — and that’s very, very cyberpunk. Here’s more from Waypoint:. These murders are the central mysteries of Neurocracy, billed as both a “single-player alternate...
VIDEO GAMES
hudsonvalley360.com

Be a Better Gardener: Sculpting the sun

There’s a lot of focus these days on solar energy, on harnessing the light from our nearest star to fuel our daily activities. Plants, of course, have been doing just that for millions of years. Sunlight, transformed by the green stuff in their leaves, is the energy that underlies almost all plant growth. Yet, though it is so fundamental to the garden, sunlight is very poorly understood by most gardeners. We distinguish only three kinds typically: full sun, part sun, and shade. We don’t bother often with the nuanced distinctions of morning versus afternoon sun, or the seasonal changes in the sunlight, let alone the changes, subtle but still quite distinct, that transpire from day to day.
GARDENING
hometownfocus.us

The Nature Nerd

Ladybugs often get lumped into one species. We have about a dozen species in our Northwoods, but few people attempt to learn them. Of these, the convergent ladybug is one of the most distinctive and most common. Some ladybugs have names based on the number of spots. Unfortunately, counting the...
VIRGINIA, MN
adafruit.com

The Polonsky Exhibition of NYPL’s Treasures Opens September 24

Free admission to explore NYPL‘s treasures?! STAHP. The treasures in this exhibition tell the stories of people, places, and moments spanning 4,000 years—from the emergence of the written word through to the present day. Visitors will encounter manuscripts, artworks, letters, still and moving images, recordings, and more that bring vividly to life voices of the past. While the Library’s collections have always been available for public use, the Polonsky Exhibition builds on our 125-year legacy by offering a unique opportunity to make new connections and expand our understanding of the world and each other—so that together we can shape a better future.
MUSEUMS
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
Reuters

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, “You bloody fool!” - learnt when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There Could Be an Extremely Simple Reason Why Mars Isn't as Suitable For Life

We often talk about the strong similarities between Earth and Mars, but it's the differences that are likely behind why one planet has life and the other doesn't – at least, no life we've found so far. Specifically, new research suggests it could be down to the size discrepancy. The diameter of Mars is just 53 percent that of Earth's (just over half the size), and that would make it impossible for Mars to hang onto volatiles that we know are vital for life – such as water. "Mars's fate was decided from the beginning," says planetary scientist Kun Wang of Washington...
ASTRONOMY
Hartselle Enquirer

All about nature

Students at Barkley Bridge Elementary School pose next to their scarecrows now on display at Huntsville Botanical Garden. The theme was “Nature.” Students chose the theme, and they learned about John Chapman, known as Johnny Appleseed, and Demeter, the Greek goddess of harvest, before creating the scarecrows.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
TrendHunter.com

Peanut-Themed Nature Retreats

For the cost of a jar of peanuts ($3.59,) Planters is giving fans the chance to stay in its iconic NUTMOBILE overnight for the first time ever. The brand experience introduces the INN a NUTshell as Mr. Peanut's vacation home and guests will get to enjoy a serene lakeside experience and activities in Minnesota. Guests will also get a $1,500 travel stipend to make their nutty experience with the NUTMOBILE and nature truly as memorable as possible.
PETS

