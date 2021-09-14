CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift says she misses performing live concerts for her fans

By Megan Stone
ABC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift opened up to fans in her newest TikTok by telling them she misses touring. The Grammy winner shared a video Monday of her relaxing bare-footed on her couch while strumming her guitar as she reminisces about the past year. "I've loved making music during the pandemic to connect...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 2

