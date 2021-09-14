GW & Wade Celebrates 35 Years of Trusted Investment Management, Financial and Tax Planning
The firm continues to adapt and evolve to prepare for the next 35 years. GW & Wade, LLC, the independently managed financial advisory firm with approximately $8 billion of assets under management (1), is celebrating 35 years of serving individuals and families. Since 1986, GW & Wade has been managing multiple facets of its clients’ financial lives, and this client-first approach has played a significant part in GW & Wade’s growth over these past 35 years. The firm has offices in Greater Boston, Silicon Valley, and Metro D.C., and today supports clients across the United States.www.stamfordadvocate.com
