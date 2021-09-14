CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

GW & Wade Celebrates 35 Years of Trusted Investment Management, Financial and Tax Planning

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firm continues to adapt and evolve to prepare for the next 35 years. GW & Wade, LLC, the independently managed financial advisory firm with approximately $8 billion of assets under management (1), is celebrating 35 years of serving individuals and families. Since 1986, GW & Wade has been managing multiple facets of its clients’ financial lives, and this client-first approach has played a significant part in GW & Wade’s growth over these past 35 years. The firm has offices in Greater Boston, Silicon Valley, and Metro D.C., and today supports clients across the United States.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Secure your financial future with Quest Trust Company

HOUSTON — E-mail Quest Trust Company at Info@QuestTrust.com for a free ticket to their Wealth-Building seminar on Saturday, September 25th. They'll have a virtual attendance option or attend in-person with a complimentary lunch included. For more information, give Quest Trust Company a call at (855) FUN-IRAS. That works out to...
HOUSTON, TX
Marietta Daily Journal

WILLIAM LAKO: Managing portfolio risk with financial planning in retirement

I recently met an investor who grew his money through diligent saving and asset management, where his portfolio was invested based on his risk tolerances and investment time horizon. He believed that financial plans were for those with goals like sending children to college or buying homes. His only goal was retirement. Once he reached that goal, he assumed the hard part was over.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Stamford Advocate

Information Management Innovator Archive360 Announces Strategic Investment from Leeds Equity Partners, Plans for Accelerated Expansion

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Archive360®, the archiving and information management platform trusted by enterprises and government agencies worldwide, today announced a strategic investment from Leeds Equity Partners, a sector focused private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the information and knowledge industries. The investment represents the latest milestone for Archive360, the industry-leading innovator in Enterprise Information Archiving, a discipline that has gained even greater urgency in a business environment defined by remote access to cloud-based storage and services. It follows a period of stellar growth for the company including a series of enterprise customer wins worldwide in multiple industries, increased recognition from industry analysts and an exponential increase in recurring revenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Herald

Northern Trust Asset Management Names Chief Investment Officer

Northern Trust Asset Management announced today that Angelo Manioudakis has been named Chief Investment Officer for the global financial institution with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. He will assume the position on September 27. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
CHICAGO, IL
thetampabay100.com

Financial planning for young professionals

“Better late than never” is a saying that applies to many different situations — even when developing a financial plan. Yet although it’s never too late, the truth is… the earlier the better. That’s why young professionals should work to achieve financial stability ASAP. Here are some tips to get started:
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

Investment Management Analyst

We have a vacancy for an Investment Planning Analyst to work within the Strategic Asset Management Team to process, maintain, and review key property data and ensure the efficient planning of our future works programmes. In this role you will work with the Strategic Asset Manager to develop asset management...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Financial Planning#Executive Management#Wealth Management#Gw Wade Celebrates#Gw Wade#Greater Boston#Co Founder#Gw Wade Principal#Focus Financial Partners#Focus#The Gw Wade#The Focus Partnership#Llc Gw Wade
theregistrysf.com

Columbia Property Trust to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in a $3.9B Transaction

NEW YORK & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (collectively, “PIMCO”), one of the world’s premier global investment management firms, for $3.9 billion including Columbia’s proportionate share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Columbia’s Board of Directors, PIMCO will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Columbia common stock for $19.30 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 27% over Columbia’s unaffected closing share price on Friday, March 12, 2021. During this time period the high barrier office sector has traded down 5%.1.
REAL ESTATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Financial Planning During Uncertainty

He’s your financial quarterback! Learn more about Lineweaver Financial here. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PERSONAL FINANCE
martechseries.com

Less Than Half Of UK Financial Services IT Leaders Would Trust Predictive Analytics To Manage Their Kids’ Pocket Money

New research from data leader Qlik, are slowing the adoption of predictive analytics in Financial Services (FS), preventing UK organizations from reaping the full value from their data and maximizing the potential with business intelligence platforms. The report, “Unleashing the Potential of Predictive Analytics in Financial Services”, which surveyed more...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Stamford Advocate

LightWork Employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR Solutions Now Integrate with MIP Fund Accounting for Nonprofits

LightWork® Software announces its employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR solutions now integrate with MIP Fund Accounting. These additions offer robust solutions to enhance the functionality of this Community Brands’ business software for nonprofit organizations. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Performance Management also includes visual analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision making.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Trust's Investment Profits Produce Outpouring of Grants

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-based charitable trust's investments over the last 15 months did well and dozens of social service groups, arts organizations and other nonprofits still navigating fallout from the pandemic are now benefiting in a big way. The Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust on Monday gave a record...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy