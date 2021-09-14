CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Race Back in Time to 1977 at Kalamazoo Speedway [Video]

By Bobby Guy
 7 days ago
Watch this groovy video of what racing was like at Kalamazoo Speedway the year Elvis died, Star Wars premiered and Jimmy Carter was in the White House. It was a year after America's nationwide celebration of the country's Bicentennial on July 4, 1977, but there are plenty of fireworks in this July 4, 1977 video of short-track, door-to-door racing at Kalamazoo Speedway. Racing had already grown into a 27-year tradition at what would become the fastest 5/8 mile oval in the world since it first opened in 1950.

