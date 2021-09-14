Your Too-Big Pot Is Actually Sabotaging Your Houseplant

More than 233,000 animals are poisoned each year, and 6% of those occur because a pet consumed some sort of plant toxins, said Canine Journal, quoting the ASPCA. While that's not a huge percentage, owners should watch out for their furry friends when selecting their houseplants. Some types you might want to forego, while others should find spots away from Fido. Some plants are lethal while others can cause things like rapid breathing, diarrhea, excessive drooling, lethargy, irregular pulse, vomiting, and other ailments. Your pet's size and how much toxin ingested determine the severity of the symptoms. Cardiotoxic plants like lily of the valley, hyacinth, hydrangea, rhododendron, oleander, foxglove, and azalea can weaken the heart and are dangerous to your dog. Luckily, most of these stay in outside gardens, but become wary of where you display those pretty bouquets and holiday-potted plants.
