We all have our favorite moments of Donald Trump presenting nonsensical claims about election fraud, don’t we? Maybe that time he said people would put on a hat to vote twice or when he demanded that Georgia secretary of state “find” precisely one more vote than he needed to win the state because of various false things he’d heard. My personal favorite is when he rolled up to some random event at Mar-a-Lago in May and confided to the crowd of fawning Trump Organization customers there that they had “found a lot of votes up in New Hampshire just now” — which was true except that the votes were in a state representative race and had been missed because the ballots were folded incorrectly. But, you know. Fraud!

POTUS ・ 1 HOUR AGO