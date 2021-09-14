Back 4 Blood campaign trailer released

Watch the latest action-packed trailer for Back 4 Blood to learn more about the narrative elements of the campaign in the upcoming first-person co-op zombie shooter game. Motivated by their fearless leader known as "Mom," who is used to bucking authority and has never shirked from a challenge, the Cleaners are a beacon of hope in humanity's fight against the Devil Worm infested zombies. Mankind stands on the precipice of extinction against the infected hordes that now roam the earth. Only the Cleaners can hold back the tides of the infected and rally those willing to fight and reclaim what was theirs. Back 4 Blood launches on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO