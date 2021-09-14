CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Back 4 Blood campaign trailer released

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 7 days ago

Enjoy those details and video. Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today released a new Back 4 Blood trailer providing a glimpse into the narrative elements that will guide players through the high stakes campaign. Motivated by their fearless leader known as “Mom,” who is used to bucking authority and has never shirked from a challenge, the Cleaners are a beacon of hope in humanity’s fight against the Devil Worm infested zombies. Mankind stands on the precipice of extinction against the infected hordes that now roam the earth. Only the Cleaners can hold back the tides of the infected and rally those willing to fight and reclaim what was theirs.

digitalchumps.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendosoup.com

Video: Melty Blood Type Lumina “Michael Roa Valdamjong” Trailer

Type-Moon Games has uploaded a new character trailer for their Melty Blood Type Lumina, the upcoming new entry in the Melty Blood fighting game/visual novel series. This time, the trailer focuses on Michael Roa Valdamjong, a key character in the original Tsukihime visual novel. The trailer has him facing off against previously featured character Arcueid, showing off his moves and abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Melty Blood: Type Lumina – Michael Roa Valdamjong trailer

Project Lumina has released a new trailer for Melty Blood: Type Lumina introducing playable character Michael Roa Valdamjong (voiced by Yohei Azakami). “His specials utilize lightning, giving him great reach and speed, leading to a hate-fueled and aggressive battle style,” Project Lumina said. Here is his character description, via the...
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Midnight Mass Official Trailer Released

In the Malone home, like many others, we’ve started the Halloween celebration early this year. After all this pandemic crap, we all need a little fun so why not go all out for the holidays this year. The house is decorated and now I need some great horror movies and TV shows to watch. Netflix is releasing an exciting horror series for us this month and just released another trailer for it. The Midnight Mass official trailer dropped yesterday and I can’t wait to see the series!
TV SHOWS
IGN

Critadel - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Critadel, the 2D action game, is headed to Nintendo Switch and PC on October 13, 2021. Check out the latest trailer for another look at gameplay and more. Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike in which players run, jump and blast through the convoluted pathways and secret chambers of a giant mechanical tower. A 360° aiming cursor allows ranged attacks in any direction. Enemies include deadly bosses and minions of the "Order of Noah," an evil faction that has seized control of the tower and seeks to recover ancient knowledge that can grant eternal life.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Turtle Rock Studios#Xbox One Consoles#The Fort Hope Elite
IGN

Back 4 Blood - Campaign Trailer

Watch the latest action-packed trailer for Back 4 Blood to learn more about the narrative elements of the campaign in the upcoming first-person co-op zombie shooter game. Motivated by their fearless leader known as "Mom," who is used to bucking authority and has never shirked from a challenge, the Cleaners are a beacon of hope in humanity's fight against the Devil Worm infested zombies. Mankind stands on the precipice of extinction against the infected hordes that now roam the earth. Only the Cleaners can hold back the tides of the infected and rally those willing to fight and reclaim what was theirs. Back 4 Blood launches on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 12, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steel Assault - Release Date Trailer

Steel Assault, the upcoming 2D platformer, is heading to Nintendo Switch and PC on September 28, 2021. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, enemies, and more, and get ready to punch, whip, and zipline your way through a post-apocalyptic America when the game launches.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Godstrike - Console Release Date Trailer

Godstrike, the time-based bullet hell, arrives on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 14, 2021. The game is also available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. In Godstrike, face off against the avatars of a forgotten deity. Survive multi-staged boss fights as the Herald, weaving oncoming fire to topple foes before time runs out. Avoid taking damage because the Herald only has as much health as time remains. Launch attacks to chip away at their health before unleashing powerful abilities like True Shot, a homing attack that curves around arenas, to deal massive damage at critical moments.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Full Trailer Released

After 18 long years, it's finally time to return to the Matrix. The beloved sci-fi franchise is coming back for a fourth installment this winter, in the form of The Matrix Resurrections, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the first trailer. Warner Bros. began the marketing campaign for the new movie with a website that allowed users to choose the red or blue pill, before showing off a few different teasers that contained morsels of footage from the film. Now, finally, the full trailer has arrived.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Vampire The Masquerade Blood Hunt Release Date

Vampire The Masquerade Blood Hunt, the Vampire The Masquerade Battle Royale spin-off, came out earlier this year in Early Access on Steam. Recently during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021, we also got news about the Vampire The Masquerade Blood Hunt Release Date on PS5. Here is when the game will be coming out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney+ Releases Among The Stars Trailer

Though Tom Cruise is committed to getting a film camera into space and rocketing off to the stars for a movie, Disney+ sent cameras up into orbit for a new series on the streaming service. Titled Among the Stars, the series is a six-part docu-series coming exclusively to Disney+ on Monday, October 6, and you can watch the full trailer for the project below. Produced by Fulwell 73, the series follows NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission with footage shot both on Earth and in space. Among the Stars is put together from "intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage."
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Darksiders III - Stadia Release Trailer

The hack-n-slash action-adventure game, Darksiders III, is available now on Stadia. In Darksiders III, return to an apocalyptic planet and take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon FFuryto battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the Four Horsemen.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

Lost Judgment

As far as franchises go, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Yakuza and Judgment are amongst my very favorites. I have a large collection of Yakuza goods and recently completed a lengthy playthrough of Judgment on PS5 (my review, and Eric Layman’s great review on PS4) having thoroughly enjoyed it. Lost Judgment was going to be a must-have for me this Fall, so I’m thankful to have received a review code for it and to have been able to pour a lot of hours into it, with still more that I want to do.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Which character to choose in Back 4 Blood

Before you grab a gun and start blasting zombies, you have to choose your Back 4 Blood character. Or rather, your 'Cleaner'. With eight in the game, there’ll be plenty of options to fit your playstyle. Perhaps you’ll find your perfect match in melee expert, Holly, or Army Ranger, Walker. Who knows, it might even be conspiracy theorist, Hoffman.
VIDEO GAMES
947wls.com

‘Dexter: New Blood’ trailer drops

The new trailer for Dexter reveals the serial killer’s now-teenaged son, Harrison, played by Jack Alcott. Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. The...
TV SERIES
digitalchumps.com

The Medium (PS5)

In a year that has brought players Resident Evil Village and Little Nightmares II, it would be understandable that The Medium has lost some of its place in the horror spotlight. Released earlier this year exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC, Bloober Team’s foray into third-person horror suffered from...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Netflix Releases Trailer For The Return of SEINFELD

Seinfeld is coming back to Netflix next month and to make sure that everyone knows they have released a trailer for the classic 90s comedy series. It’s kinda funny and strange that we are seeing a new trailer for a series that pretty much everyone is already familiar with. Most people that haven’t seen Seinfeld are most likely from a younger generation. Also, it’s not like the show hasn’t been around. The series was on Hulu for years and not a day goes by that it’s not playing on TV at some point. But the new trailer makes it feel fresh.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

Disney+ releases ‘Hawkeye’ trailer with holiday release date

Disney+ has released the first-ever trailer for the much-anticipated TV series Hawkeye, along with a release date of November 24, 2021. The show stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, with a supporting cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is written by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy