A video showing Border Patrol officers on horseback using ropes to whip at Haitian migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande has garnered a strong reaction from the Biden administration and other politicians. Asked about the disturbing footage, which also shows agents charging and grabbing at asylum seekers, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the images “horrific.” She did not elaborate on whether the administration had any designs on walking back current plans to deport the migrants back to Haiti.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO