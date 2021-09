PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey, along with 25 other governors, announced Monday morning that they are requested a border meeting with President Joe Biden. In the letter, the governors state that they want to find a way to end "the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders." They say the entire country is affected. "A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens," the letter reads.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO