Berea KY Tourism LearnShops return Sept. 25-26

Special to the Register Becky Brown, local Berea artist and a LearnShops instructor, makes jewelry at her studio in Artist Village.

BEREA — Experience the arts through hands-on opportunities with distinguished local artists.

Berea Kentucky Tourism announced on Tuesday the return of the city's popular LearnShops.

The event will run take place Sept. 25 and 26.

Located in Kentucky’s Folk Arts and Craft Capital, LearnShops are conducted in venues throughout town. September LearnShops subject matters include woodworking, fiber arts, jewelry making, bonsai, sculpture, mixed media and more.

“We’re excited to bring the arts to life as anyone can purse their artistic journey at Berea Kentucky Tourism LearnShops,” said Liz Todd, Berea Kentucky Tourism Program Manager. “No matter your skill level, we welcome you to experience Berea through our LearnShops.”

For the first time since October 2019, Berea Kentucky Tourism is proud to bring back LearnShops. The legacy of LearnShops goes back to 2011.

For class details and registration information, please visit www.visitberea.com/learnshops/.