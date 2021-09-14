CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Alanis Morissette Slams ‘Jagged’ Doc, Claims Filmmakers Had ‘Salacious Agenda’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TszEr_0bvt1CSu00

Alanis Morissette criticized the upcoming documentary Jagged , saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true” in a statement to Rolling Stone .

Jagged was directed by Alison Klayman and is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Although, as The Washington Post reported last Friday, September 10th, Morissette seemed unhappy with the film and did not plan to attend the premiere.

In her statement, Morissette explained her involvement in the film, and why she no longer wishes to support it. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill ’s 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown). I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted.”

Neither Klayman nor HBO (where the doc will air later this fall) immediately replied to Rolling Stone ‘s request for comment.

Morissette said she would not be attending any events around the film both because of her issues with it — she compared it to other “‘stories’ and unauthorized biographies” that have been released over the years — and because she is currently on tour.

“While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell,” Morissette said.

Speaking with The Washington Post last week, Klayman declined to speculate on Morissette’s feelings about the documentary, but did say, “Of course I wish Alanis could be [at the premiere]. It was a privilege to make this film and I’m really proud of it. Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events.”

With additional reporting by Simon Vozick-Levinson

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Here’s How to Catch Up on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Emmys 2021: 10 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

If you ever wondered what an awards show in purgatory might look like, the 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards just granted your wish. You could blame it on the times: In 2020, we were collectively starved for connection — any connection — and television provided a decent simulacrum, bringing people and their stories into our homes when we were at our most isolated. This year has seen society emerge from the fog of the worst days of the pandemic, and no one is really sure of what to take away from all of it — least of all the entertainment industry.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

For the first time in 17 years, we’ve completely remade our list of the best songs ever. More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures helped us choose a brand-new list full of historic favourites, world-changing anthems, and new classics. In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mo’Ju Addresses the Realities of Depression on New Single, ‘Wave’

A year on from her latest single, Mo’Ju has returned with her latest track, sharing the deeply personal “Wave” ahead of its official release this week. Having been on the scene for over 15 years now, it’s become a widely-known fact that Mo’Ju is capable of unleashing some of the most important and hard-hitting tracks. Eclectic instrumentation sits alongside powerful lyrics that speak to the heart of the matter, devastating all those who listen with how resonant these compositions are.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanis Morissette
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: ‘Jagged’ Director on Alanis Morissette and Combing Through Archival Footage

"I have a vivid, visceral, emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox," says Alison Klayman of Morissette's seminal album. “This is the first CD I ever bought,” says Alison Klayman holding up a worn copy of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, an album she has had since her pre-teens. “I have a vivid, visceral, emotional memory of lying on my twin bed with the album on the boombox and just poring over the lyrics in the CD insert.”
MOVIES
toofab.com

Why Alanis Morissette Does Not Support New HBO Documentary Jagged

"This was not the story I agreed to tell." Alanis Morissette is not supporting the release of the new HBO Documentary "Jagged," despite spending hours being interviewed for the project. The doc is having its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday, but the singer will not be...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Filmmakers#The Washington Post#Jagged Little Pill#Hbo
Ok Magazine

Alanis Morissette Reveals It Took 'Years Of Therapy' To Admit She Was A Victim Of Statutory Rape Following Allegations Made In New Documentary 'Jagged'

Award winning artist Alanis Morissette opened up about a painful and often hidden subject in the new documentary Jagged, claiming she was a victim of statutory rape by multiple adult men when she was only 15-years-old. Article continues below advertisement. The "Ironic" singer got candid about her experiences, and the...
MUSIC
imdb.com

‘Jagged’ Review: Alanis Morissette Narrates Her Origin Story in a Too-Tame Documentary

In the months following the release of Alanis Morissette’s breakout album “Jagged Little Pill,” one question persisted throughout the glowing coverage of the singer-songwriter’s debut: Why was this gal so angry? It’s a question that director Alison Klayman (“Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry”) thoroughly answers in her “Jagged,” but it’s refreshing to see the not-quite fawning profile engage with something a bit more substantive. That’s not to say the film’s subject isn’t substantive — she is — but this focused look at Morissette’s early years seems hellbent on offering up a glossier-than-necessary veneer on a complex story. When it veers away from a predictable timeline and expected beats, “Jagged” hits its high notes.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Alanis Morissette Slams The HBO Documentary About The Making Of Her Iconic Album Jagged Little Pill

Music documentaries are nothing new with iconic musicians. Take rock queen Tina Turner and pop superstar Janet Jackson, who have headlined their own. Now music superstar Alanis Morissette has added her name to the list. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill, Morissette decided to participate in a documentary titled Jagged. Despite his initial cooperation with filmmaker Alison Klayman, the “You Oughta Know” singer wasn’t satisfied with the results. The rock star decided to speak out against the HBO feature documentary.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Alanis Morissette Calls Upcoming Documentary About Her “Salacious”

A new documentary about Alanis Morissette called Jagged by director Alison Klayman is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival this week and has already caused quite a stir as Morissette herself is not due to attend. The documentary is set to include a series of lengthy interviews that Klayman conducted with Morisette in regards to her rise to stardom and her different experiences in that climb to her level of success today. In reference to Morissette’s inability to attend, Klayman told The Post: “Of course I wish Alanis could be there. It was a privilege to make this film and I’m really proud of it. Hopefully there will be other opportunities in the future for her to come to film events.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

‘Jagged’ Review: You Oughta Know More Than This Alanis Morissette Doc Explores | TIFF 2021

Alanis Morissette was a transformational figure on the music scene in the 1990s, and her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill was a watershed moment in alt-rock that paved the way for other female artists. Alison Klayman’s documentary Jagged knows this, and yet there are times where it feels like the film is unwilling to pull back to see the ripple effects of Morissette’s work and personality. It’s a documentary that dives into Morissette’s pre-Jagged Little Pill life and then kind of disregards everything that came after the album’s tour. And yet Morrissette is such a thoughtful and captivating subject with an important work to share that it’s almost enough to sustain the feature.
MOVIES
New York Post

What Alanis Morissette actually reveals in shocking doc she disowned

TORONTO — Alanis Morissette has dramatically washed her hands of “Jagged,” the new documentary about her life that premiered Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of ‘Jagged Little Pill’’s 25th anniversary, and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time...
MOVIES
mediaite.com

Alanis Morissette Blasts ‘Salacious Agenda’ of HBO Doc Featuring Her Account of Alleged Statutory Rape: ‘I Was Lulled into a False Sense of Security’

Alanis Morissette has spoken out against the HBO’s new documentary about her life, criticizing the film as “reductive” and “salacious.”. Although Morissette sat down for interviews included in the documentary, titled Jagged, the Canadian singer announced Tuesday that she will not support the film because of how displeased she is with the final product.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Alanis Morissette captivates at 'Jagged Little Pill' concert at packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Twenty-six years after its release, Alanis Morissette fans are swallowing “Jagged Little Pill” like never before. There’s the current Broadway play, the upcoming HBO documentary (from which Morissette has distanced herself, but that’s another story) and an anniversary tour that played a packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday night. “The Jagged...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy