Weather permitting, a contractor will begin work on Finley Road between Wilson Avenue and Ann Street Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. The work being performed is concrete curb and gutter removal followed by framing the replacement curb and then new concrete will be poured. This work will be done over a period of three days. If the work is rained out on Tuesday, the contractor will begin on Wednesday at 7 a.m. This is a moving operation, so there will be no street closures but motorists should seek alternate routes if possible. If not, please drive through the work zone with caution. Flaggers will be present and on-site for traffic control. After the concrete work is complete, the contractor will grind the roadway and resurface it.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO