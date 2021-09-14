Paint on the go with Colors Live, now available physically worldwide
Colors Live, the sequel to the fan-favorite Colors! 3D on the Nintendo 3DS, is getting a new release today. After being funded on Kickstarter and successfully releasing to backers digitally last year, it’s time for a physical version. Thanks to Nighthawk Interactive, you can find Collecting Smiles’ Colors Live in physical edition form in stores worldwide. Starting today, more artists (aspiring to full-fledge) can digitally paint on the go using a Nintendo Switch and a special pressure-sensitive Colors SonarPen stylus. Watch it in action thanks to the new launch trailer.nintendowire.com
