Paint on the go with Colors Live, now available physically worldwide

A renewed relationship with the outdoors is certainly one of the pandemic’s few bright spots. It is fitting, then, that a few months shy of Pantone’s annual color reveal, the revered British wallpaper and paint brand Graham & Brown has announced a homage of its own. As of today, the British company is out with its own wallpaper and color of the year, both of which are odes to vibrant landscape and the aura of much-needed tranquility: Breathe, a pale blue paint, and Restore Midnight, a verdant wallpaper option. Taken together, the powdery Breathe meshes well with the brooding navy paper for a layered, dramatic look.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO