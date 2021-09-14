CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Batman: Year One gets a commemorative edition

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, CA, (September 13, 2021) – Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) celebrates the 10th anniversary of the DC Universe Movies release Batman: Year One with a fully-remastered version of the film and a newly-created bonus feature, Reinventing Gordon. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the PG-13 rated film arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $33.99 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital starting November 9, 2021.

digitalchumps.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalbits.com

Batman: The Long Halloween – Part One (Blu-ray Review)

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers. Skip the third paragraph to avoid them.]. DC and Warner Bros Animation have been on a roll for several years now, adapting every major and minor DC graphic novel and comic book series with mostly positive results. Outside of The Dark Knight Returns and The Killing Joke (which they also adapted), The Long Halloween is considered one of the top tier Batman stories. Epic and sprawling in its scope, it features many of the characters from that universe, including a new origin story for Two-Face, and deals with the world of Gotham and its criminal underbelly in a more personal and down-to-earth way. Lasting for thirteen issues, it’s a fascinating read. Astute readers and fans will be keenly aware that it was also partly the basis for Christopher Nolan’s main storyline in The Dark Knight, especially as it pertains to the relationship between Batman, Commissioner Gordon, and Harvey Dent.
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Is Getting Another Spinoff Series At HBO Max

It’s been a long wait for the next chapter of Batman film history to unfold, but as things stand now, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is on track for a spring 2022 release, with Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl this time around. But The Batman isn’t simply the first entry in a proposed trilogy, as it was announced in summer 2020 that a spinoff series centered on this DC Comics continuity’s Gotham City Police Department is coming to HBO Max. Now word’s come in that the streaming service is preparing another series to spin off of The Batman, this one focusing on Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The Batman is reportedly getting a second HBO Max spin-off series

The Batman is getting another HBO Max spin-off series centered on The Penguin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the publication's sources, Warner Bros. have begun to develop a TV show that will focus on the rise of Oswald Cobblepot – The Penguin's real name – within Gotham's criminal underworld.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This 20+ Year Old Batman Film Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The Batman franchise has gone through many ups and downs over its long and storied history. However, most people agree that Batman’s 1990s animated offerings were some of the best superhero media ever created. And right now, one of the best animated Batman movies is dominating streaming services. According to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Eliza Dushku
Person
Liliana Mumy
GamesRadar+

Terry McGinnis avenges the murder of Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond: Neo Year

Terry McGinnis, the Batman of the future, is returning in his own title that channels a classic Batman story - with a twist - in the six-issue Batman Beyond: Neo Year. Taking some inspiration from writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One (one of the best Batman stories ever), Batman Beyond: Neo Year will redefine Terry's role as Batman following the murder of his mentor, Bruce Wayne.
MOVIES
Distractify

Batman Gets a New Robin in the Third Season of 'Titans'

Now that we are in the third season of DC's Titans, we're discovering so much more about these characters. In this show, we follow the young heroes of Gotham as they discover themselves as people and saviors. Think of this show as a live-action, way more serious version of the original Teen Titans.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Limited Edition UNDONE x Batman Watch Honours 1960s Batmobile & The Riddler

The heroics of Batman have long become a familiar, beloved tale in households, with his legacy spawning generations upon generations of fans. Back in 2019, the character’s 80-year milestone was celebrated with great fanfare by many different parties, and the grand occasion only continued to prove one thing: the powerful, lasting influence that the Caped Crusader has brought to the cultural landscape.
SHOPPING
flickdirect.com

LAIKA Films Commemorates 15 Year Anniversary with Museum Experience

To commemorate the 15th anniversary of their studio, LAIKA will be partnering up with the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI) for multiple screenings of all its films as well as filmmaker discussions and a display of puppets and sets this October. All five of their films, "Missing Link", "Kubo and the Two Strings", "The Boxtrolls", "ParaNorman" and "Coraline", will be featured.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Batman#Year One#Home Entertainment#Wbhe#Dc#Digital#Eisner Award#Gotham#Southland#Wonder Woman#Academy Award#Ultra#Hdr#Blu#Facebook#Twitter#Hall Of Heroes
SlashGear

Batman/Fortnite crossover gets DC Comics graphic novel release

Earlier this summer, DC Comics and Epic Games teamed up to release a series of comic books based on the Fortnite universe with Batman as the main character. The comic book series features six issues, but for diehard fans who want something with more longevity and that looks better on the shelf, DC has released a graphic novel edition with all six stories.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Big Emmy Wins Solidify TV’s New British — and Streaming — Invasions

Television’s British invasion was on full display Sunday night at the 73rd Emmys. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” — series both set in the U.K. and featuring predominantly British casts — led the competition in both the comedy and drama fields. The two shows not only won the major categories they were expected to take, but also surprised in the races where their nominees weren’t considered the frontrunners. But the year also signaled TV’s permanent streaming invasion. For the first time in history, streamers took all three major program categories, as the comedy, drama and limited/anthology fields...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy