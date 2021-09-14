Star Trek Online begins Reflections
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – September 14, 2020 – Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of online games, and Cryptic Studios announced that the Mirror Universe will invade Star Trek Online once again with the release of Reflections, a new update available now for free on PC and on Xbox One and PlayStation®4 in November. In the previous season, the free-to-play MMORPG based on the iconic Star Trek universe celebrated the end of the longstanding Klingon Civil War. Unfortunately this newly restored peace in the galaxy proves to be short lived, as a new danger emerges from the Mirror Universe, bringing back with it Admiral Leeta (voiced by fan favorite and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star, Chase Masterson) from the dreaded Terran Empire. Starting today, Captains can investigate this looming threat in a new featured episode, which kicks off a brand new, multi-part story arc for the game. Players can also participate in an exciting new ground TFO and other challenges to earn rewards, including the brand new T6 Mirror Gagarin-class Miracle Worker Battlecruiser.digitalchumps.com
Comments / 0