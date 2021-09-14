Smith Says Teixeira Title Win Would Give Him & Other Fighters Hope

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster has responded after being called out by Jake Paul. The Steelers wide receiver said he would fight Paul under one condition. “If I wasn’t in contract, I definitely would take the fight on,” Smith-Schuster said in an interview with Jim Rome on Tuesday. “That’s something that does interest me. Jake Paul is a guy that is obviously doing great for himself. … What he is doing is unheard of and for him to be a Youtuber and what he is doing now is insane.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO