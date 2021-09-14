Smith Says Teixeira Title Win Would Give Him & Other Fighters Hope
Anthony Smith says he’s backing former opponent Glover Teixeira to defeat Jan Blachowicz in their title bout taking place 30 October. Smith lost emphatically to Teixeira in May last year in what was perhaps the worst example of a delayed stoppage in recent MMA history. Smith was literally picking his teeth up from the canvas as Teixeira landed vicious ground strikes and, at one point, even apologized to the American.www.mmanews.com
