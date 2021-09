More than half a million cancer patients are missing out on vital healthcare support due to severe nurse shortages across the NHS, new research shows.Macmillan Cancer Support said a shortfall of 3,000 nurses in England is risking some patients’ chances of survival, and leading to serious complications in others – many of whom end up in A&E as a result.One in four of people who were diagnosed with cancer in the last two years have gone without proper support from a specialist nurse during that time, equating to roughly 630,000 patients, the charity said.On the same day that prime minster...

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO