And now, here is the host of Jeopardy! … Mike Richards?. Those tuning in to the season 38 premiere of Jeopardy! on Monday may have been surprised to see Richards behind the podium, even though the show’s now former executive producer stepped away from hosting duties after one day on the job due to ever-mounting evidence of reported bad behavior. Nevertheless, Richards banked a full day as Jeopardy! host, which amounts to a week of Jeopardy! episodes—and as such, we’ll see Richards hosting the show until the end of this week. As a result, Monday’s episode had a bizarre, limbo-esque feeling, which will remain until interim host Mayim Byialik replaces Richards on Monday, September 20 for at least three weeks.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO