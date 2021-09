Anyone who played Judgment knows that there were way too many tailing missions in it, especially considering how the mechanic never changed throughout the game. Lost Judgment has done a pretty good job at improving the quality and quantity of its tailing missions, adding in new mechanics that spice things up when they do pop up every now and then. For proof of this, look no further than the My First Errand tailing mission. Here is everything you need to know about how to tail Toru in Lost Judgment.

