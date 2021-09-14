Steam Deck’s killer app just launched on the Steam store
The Steam Deck won’t launch until late this holiday season, but the handheld gaming PC may already have its killer application. While Nintendo is focused on Metroid Prime, and Microsoft will have Halo, Valve will have a third-party program that isn’t even a game called RetroArch. This is a front-end interface for downloading emulators that can play backup versions of classic console games like the Nintendo Entertainment System or the original PlayStation.venturebeat.com
