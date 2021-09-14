CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness Works Update: Grant Funding Awarded to Youth-Serving Partners

By Ashlee Schmidt
skillman.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, The Skillman Foundation announced its Wellness Works Initiative, pledging to grant $3 million toward wellness programs and activities for Detroit youth, educators, and youth-service providers. The Initiative is partially supported by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative DAF, an advised fund of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative selected The Skillman Foundation as one of five city-based partners to support wellness work, providing $1.5M of the $3M we intend to fund.

www.skillman.org

