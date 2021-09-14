CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Kid Cudi's $1.6 Million 'Space Chain' Worn For The Met Gala

By Ariel King
 7 days ago
Kid Cudi rocked a $16 million 'space chain' at the Met Gala on Monday night (September 13). See all the photos of his stunning piece of jewelry here.

