CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

All Hands On Deck: Blueface & His Crew Caught On Camera Viciously Jumping Club Bouncer [Video]

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elRPk_0bvsyMIT00

Footage has surfaced of Blueface and his crew putting the beats on a bouncer at a San Fernando Valley club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ap1Ye_0bvsyMIT00

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Blueface has been busy outside of music as of late with his promising combat sports career. The California high school top football prospect turned rapper and famous Crip recently had his first bare-knuckle match.

Don’t let the image fool you, Blueface and sports go hand-in-hand and many knew he would excel in the ring. Thanks to Jake and Logan Paul, the demand for celebrity boxing matches is at an all-time high and Blueface made sure to get in on the action. For months, he uploaded videos training and many laughed at his technique without realizing it was clearly a troll. His first opponent would end up being TikToker Kane Trujillo who, at the first glance, you can tell has never fought a day in his life. Needless to say, Blueface starched him, won the match, and went on to collect a massive check for his efforts.

After the fight, Blueface got another KO when a fan tried to attack him leaving the ring. Now, it’s being reported that Blueface and his crew viciously attacked a doorman at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The man was subjected to punches and kicks from everyone in Blueface’s entourage and ended up being transferred to the hospital. No word on what caused the attack, but someone from the rapper’s crew threw a punch and everyone else got in formation while the bartender was helpless. Police reportedly took a battery report and will be investigating the case.

You can watch the altercation below.

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

Rapper Blueface and Friends Caught On Video Stomping Club Doorman

There seems to be legal trouble ahead for the rapper known as “Blueface.” Sources told TMZ that the rapper attacked a doorman at a San Francisco venue on Sunday. According to a report by TMZ, Blueface and two of his friends are accused of beating down a club bouncer and leaving him in stitches. The footage of the attack was posted online. The rapper had appeared at the front door of Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday night. As he and his friends approached, they were stopped at the door by a security guard and were asked to provide his identification.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Responds To Bouncer Attack With 'Scarface' Quote

Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has spoken out for the first time since footage surfaced of him and his crew beating a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The incident took place on Sunday night (September 12) after Blueface was reportedly asked for indentification to get into the club. Witnesses claim Blueface said he was a famous rapper and Googled himself to prove it, but he was denied entry. This is when he and his friends attacked the bouncer, taking multiple punches to his face and kicking the man while he was on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Blueface
Person
Jake Paul
Complex

Blueface and Friends Allegedly Attack Bouncer at California Nightclub (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/14, 9:25 a.m. ET: Video reportedly shows Blueface and three other men attacking the bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge. Obtained by TMZ, the clip shows the fight began in the club’s entrance, where one of the people in the rapper’s crew apparently threw the first punch, with Blueface and the other men following suit. The outlet reports that a woman seemed to be recording the incident, which also appears to show Blueface stomping the bouncer as the altercation continues.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amomama

Terrible Moment Guys Jump Right on Top of a Huge Shark Caught on Camera

When a group of youngsters saw a large shark swim past their boat, they did the unexpected and jumped on top of the creature. Their actions have outraged many netizens. A fun day on the water in July took an ugly turn when a group of friends decided to harass an animal. In the brief clip, what appears to be a large basking shark lurks just above the water's surface.
ANIMALS
107 JAMZ

Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Blueface Accused of Attacking Club Bouncer, Battery Report Taken

Blueface allegedly attacked a club bouncer with the help of his 2 pals, leaving the dude in stitches ... and now, cops are on the case. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Blueface tried rolling up to Skinny's Lounge late Sunday night in the San Fernando Valley, but got stopped at the door by a security guard who asked to see his ID.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#All Hands#Caught On Camera#Football#Combat#Blueface His Crew#Tiktoker Kane Trujillo
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy