Public Safety

Tech Savvy Employee Takes Revenge On Cookie-Stealing Coworker

By mattstaff
 7 days ago
It's just never a good idea to play around with the people in your company that run the tech side of things. They have a whole lot of knowledge-backed power available at their disposal. In this case, it sounds like our tech wizard's coworker was a good enough sport about the ongoing, sly and petty pranking. He must've been progressively more and more shook before he caught on to what was actually happening. Keep the revenge drama going with this tale about a grandpa who unleashed a pro revenge on some pranksters.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

