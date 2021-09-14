Celebrity Slams Food at $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala: "This is Why They Don't Show Y'all the Food'
If you were anywhere near social media on Monday night, it would’ve been nearly impossible to miss coverage of the famed Met Gala in New York City. The fundraiser, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May each year, has been around since 1948 and is known as the biggest night in fashion as stars and designers dazzle in over-the-top looks adhering to each year’s theme.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 3