Celebrity Slams Food at $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala: "This is Why They Don't Show Y'all the Food'

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were anywhere near social media on Monday night, it would’ve been nearly impossible to miss coverage of the famed Met Gala in New York City. The fundraiser, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May each year, has been around since 1948 and is known as the biggest night in fashion as stars and designers dazzle in over-the-top looks adhering to each year’s theme.

Vogue Magazine

Yes, You Can Actually Watch the 2021 Met Gala This Year—Here’s How

Wondering how, and where, to watch the 2021 Met gala? Well, you’re in luck: Vogue is hosting the only official livestream of the event, which is known as fashion’s biggest night out. Occurring on September 13, the livestream will allow you to be a part of all the action as megawatt celebrities take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire—all with the simple click of a button.
Page Six

Met Gala chef defends menu after Keke Palmer’s negative food review

The acclaimed head chef behind the 2021 Met Gala is sticking up for the ritzy event’s food after Keke Palmer roasted his menu on social media. Marcus Samuelsson, a Swedish-Ethiopian chef who won Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters” in 2010, told TMZ on Wednesday that Palmer’s plate was not an accurate depiction because it was barely topped with roasted mushrooms, tomato salad with corn and zucchini slices.
Anna Wintour
Marcus Samuelsson
Ilana Glazer
Keke Palmer
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
hotnewhiphop.com

Keke Palmer Receives Response From Met Gala Chef After Putting The Meal On Blast

After Keke Palmer, who hosted Vogue's livestream of Monday night's Met Gala, took to her IG story to reveal a not-so-great-looking meal, commenters across the internet wondered aloud if food like that was worth the Met Gala's hefty $30,000-$50,000 per ticket price tag. Palmer was definitely just playing, even saying so in her story, but the narrative over the last 36-or-so hours has been that the Met Gala food was not to die for.
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
Mashed

What Keke Palmer Really Thought Of The Food At The Met Gala

Another year, another extravagant Met Gala in the books. While scaled down due to COVID-19 concerns, the red carpet was littered with fanciful, flashy, and flamboyant high fashion designs from some of Hollywood's elite. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's very covered-up matching outfits to Emily Blunt's Hedy Lamarr tribute, celebs didn't shy away from the philosophy "go big or go home."
washingtonnewsday.com

Why Hasn’t Khloe Kardashian Been Invited to the Met Gala?

Why Hasn’t Khloe Kardashian Been Invited to the Met Gala?. Despite her sisters Kim, Kendall, and Kylie attending the Met Gala on a regular basis, Khloe Kardashian has never been seen on the red carpet. We found out why Khloe hasn’t been seen since Kylie Jenner announced she won’t be...
Page Six

Keke Palmer still isn’t into Met Gala food: ‘Sorry to this man’

“Sorry to this man” 2.0. Keke Palmer is doubling down on her negative review of this year’s Met Gala menu. When a fan retweeted Page Six’s article about chef Marcus Samuelsson sticking up for his food, the “Hustlers” star, 28, replied on Wednesday, “I just have different taste buds! I love this Chef, sorry to this man.”
The Independent

‘They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival’: Internet reacts to Keke Palmer’s food at the Met Gala

Actor and TV personality Keke Palmer has shared a photograph of her meal at fashion’s most lavish night of the year, where the food was less than glam.Palmer posted a photograph of her dinner plate on social media on Tuesday 14 September after a Twitter user asked her what was on the menu at Monday’s Met Gala.“The menu chile”, Palmer replied, alongside a sad-looking plate of food. The menu chile https://t.co/AHFPEy9u75 pic.twitter.com/yrXMJYVBBt— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 14, 2021Although it did look like Palmer had already made a start on her food before taking the picture, the portion was small.The plate...
The Independent

Keke Palmer apologises to Met Gala chef after criticising food: ‘Sorry to this man’

Keke Palmer has apologised to the Met Gala chef after criticising the menu at the exclusive fashion event.On Monday, the singer, who hosted the Vogue livestream of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Illana Glazer, jokingly mocked the plant-based menu at this year’s event on Instagram, where she shared a photo of her wilted-looking plate and wrote: “This why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnn.”Palmer’s criticism, which prompted surprise from fans, due to the prestigious nature of the fundraiser, and comparisons to the food served at the infamous Fyre Festival, was met with a response from the chef...
