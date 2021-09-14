Calatrava combines energy consciousness with architecture for UAE Pavilion
Spanning across an area of 15,000 square meters (about 161,500 square feet), the UAE Pavilion at EXPO 2020, designed by renowned architect and engineer Dr. Santiago Calatrava, offers a symbolic interpretation of the flow of movement. Through the articulation of carefully planned lines and crafted spaces, the UAE Pavilion serves as a national monument and an iconic destination, creating immersive experiences for guests to discover the UAE’s rich history and dynamic future.www.inparkmagazine.com
