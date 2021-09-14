Remembering The Famous Salvador Dali

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Joanna Ferbrache, left, and Abram Cutshall perform the famous “Wherefore art thou?” scene from “Romeo and Juliet” during The Changelings Theatre Company’s outdoor production of the William Shakespeare play Sunday, Sept. 12, in Clarksville. Changelings is under the auspices of Raintree Arts Council, a non-profit, multi-disciplinary arts agency serving Pike and Lincoln counties that receives funding from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. The production also will be presented at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Other performers are Ricky Fournier, Craig Higdon, Donna Grote, Clint Mullen, Angela Maier, Matthew Nicks, Gene Nothaker, Gabriel Maier, John Cooke, Jeanmie Eisenhower, Mary Lang Fournier, Patrick Thayer and Grace Cooke. The play is being staged at the former Grace Episcopal Church, 101 S. Third, in Clarksville. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. More information is available by calling Mary Lang Fournier at 817-300-9796.
