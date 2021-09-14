CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossroads Hog Dumping Mystery; Dangerous and Disgusting

By Ingra
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone is dumping wild hogs that they have killed on the side of the road in Victoria and experts tell us it's not only disgusting, but it's dangerous too. The first questions are obvious. Who would do this and why?. Hunting hogs is legal in Texas, but properly disposing of...

kixs.com

KIXS FM 108

75 Dogs Die in Georgetown Boarding Facility Fire on Saturday Night

Imagine waking up in the morning and getting news that your fur-baby died overnight. This is what happened in Georgetown Texas in an overnight fire at a dog boarding facility, A fire broke out on Saturday night at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown. According to KVUE in Austin, Twenty-five firefighters responded to the fire after the department received multiple 911 calls of flames at the resort at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Saturday.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KIXS FM 108

A Disaster Declaration Has Been Made for Victoria County

The border crisis is getting serious enough that even our county, Victoria County has found it a necessity to make a disaster declaration. Yesterday Victoria County Judge, Judge Ben Zeller signed a Disaster Declaration for Victoria County. You can read the Disaster Declaration and resolutions in their entirety here. In...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

From Humble Beginnings on Water Street

Yesterday was a big day for Venturas as they broke ground on their second location in Victoria. The new location will be next to Springwood Medical Plaza at 6602 Nursery Drive. This will be a welcome addition to the Main Street Corridor. Will this be the start of more development in this area? Let's hope so! Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2022. The new location will have a full-service bar, drive-thru, and a covered patio area for diners. The Navarro location will remain open. There are also many other restaurants coming to Victoria in the near future including Burger King, McAlister's Deli, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, and Taco Bueno. La Terraza Mexican grill is also opening soon at Victoria Mall.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Are Texans Being Bullied into Getting The Vaccine? [Poll]

The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic of conversation. The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic amongst folks throughout the nation, but now that San Antonio has raised a billboard advocating strongly against the vaccine, eyebrows and temperatures are being raised. What's the controversial billboard topic?
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Texas Teacher Goes Viral as She Experiences a Bizarre Culture Shock

A hilarious and super relatable TikTok is going viral right now. A math teacher named Ms.Wolf took TikTok to share her experience as a native New Yorker moving to the Lone Star state. @mswolfmath posted a bizarre TikTok pointing out some very big differences she noticed as she began to plant her feet in Texas and start living in a new state.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Welcome to Victoria, Home of The…

This might have been my favorite Question of the Day on one of our Townsquare Media Facebook posts of ALL TIME!. It's our Q of the D; Fill in the blank; Welcome to Victoria, Home of the___________. Okay, I've got to give a shout-out to DJ JP for thinking to...
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Terror Fright and Fun Just 97 Miles from Victoria

One place on every " Texas Halloween To-Do" list that keeps coming up is Scream Hollow in Smithville and it looks TRULY TERRIFYING!. Scream Hollow in Smithville Texas is on every 'Texas Halloween To-Do' list I could find! Just google 'Scariest Texas Halloween Attractions. Told ya. It's 20 acres of terror.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

The City of Victoria is Home to So Much History

You hear so many people say, 'I can't wait to leave this town' when referring to Victoria I am not one of them! I was born here and I ain't going anywhere. Not only is it home to Victoria’s Great Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, which is considered one of the best in the Country. Victoria is one of the oldest cities in Texas and has a wealth of fascinating history and a number of important historic sites including many that are in still use today.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

15 Year Old Texas Boy Tragically Massacres Family in Aransas Pass

Aransas Pass law enforcement walked into a horrific scene Wednesday evening. Department of Public Safety contacted the Aransas Pass Sheriffs Department after some severe events were brought to their attention. Concerning and urgent reports were made regarding a youth male who had posted disturbing and graphic photos on his social media page.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Michael Myers vs. Hurricane Nicholas, Who Was More Scary?

The Crossroads caught a break after forecasts predicted some pretty hefty stuff as Tropical Storm Nicholas upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached land in Texas. Luckily for the Crossroads, Nicholas took a last-minute turn and we managed to get very minimal effects. The Calm Before the Storm.
ENVIRONMENT
KIXS FM 108

#NOTJIMCANTORE Strikes Again Ahead of Nicholas

There has been another #NOTJIMCANTORE sighting in Victoria! If you remember back to last year, we were introduced to #NOTJIMCANTORE. Victoria resident Cody Shugart brought a comedic spin to Storm reporting in the Crossroads during Hurricane Hanna, which made landfall near Port Mansfield. He is now giving us play-by-play of the approach of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

What in TAR-Nation is Popping Up On Texas Beaches?

Texas beaches have recently added a new addition to their coastline. Tar balls have been popping up along Texas beaches and have people puzzled. According to Brandon Hill, Galveston's coastal resources manager, the tar originates from the oil that seeps from the surface of the Gulf of Mexico due to natural or man-made processes and then floats in the Gulf currents." Once those blobs of tar get baked in the sun they harden and bio-fouled eventually making what we call tar balls.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

