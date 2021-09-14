Crossroads Hog Dumping Mystery; Dangerous and Disgusting
By Ingra
7 days ago
Someone is dumping wild hogs that they have killed on the side of the road in Victoria and experts tell us it's not only disgusting, but it's dangerous too. The first questions are obvious. Who would do this and why?. Hunting hogs is legal in Texas, but properly disposing of...
Imagine waking up in the morning and getting news that your fur-baby died overnight. This is what happened in Georgetown Texas in an overnight fire at a dog boarding facility, A fire broke out on Saturday night at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown. According to KVUE in Austin, Twenty-five firefighters responded to the fire after the department received multiple 911 calls of flames at the resort at approximately 10:56 p.m. on Saturday.
The border crisis is getting serious enough that even our county, Victoria County has found it a necessity to make a disaster declaration. Yesterday Victoria County Judge, Judge Ben Zeller signed a Disaster Declaration for Victoria County. You can read the Disaster Declaration and resolutions in their entirety here. In...
A Regional Infusion Center to help treat COVID-19 patients in Golden Crescent Region of Texas will open to the public this week in Victoria. Good news for COVID patients in Victoria County. The State of Texas is opening 17 regional infusion centers and Victoria County is one of those counties.
Yesterday was a big day for Venturas as they broke ground on their second location in Victoria. The new location will be next to Springwood Medical Plaza at 6602 Nursery Drive. This will be a welcome addition to the Main Street Corridor. Will this be the start of more development in this area? Let's hope so! Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2022. The new location will have a full-service bar, drive-thru, and a covered patio area for diners. The Navarro location will remain open. There are also many other restaurants coming to Victoria in the near future including Burger King, McAlister's Deli, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, and Taco Bueno. La Terraza Mexican grill is also opening soon at Victoria Mall.
The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic of conversation. The COVID vaccine continues to be a controversial topic amongst folks throughout the nation, but now that San Antonio has raised a billboard advocating strongly against the vaccine, eyebrows and temperatures are being raised. What's the controversial billboard topic?
A hilarious and super relatable TikTok is going viral right now. A math teacher named Ms.Wolf took TikTok to share her experience as a native New Yorker moving to the Lone Star state. @mswolfmath posted a bizarre TikTok pointing out some very big differences she noticed as she began to plant her feet in Texas and start living in a new state.
This might have been my favorite Question of the Day on one of our Townsquare Media Facebook posts of ALL TIME!. It's our Q of the D; Fill in the blank; Welcome to Victoria, Home of the___________. Okay, I've got to give a shout-out to DJ JP for thinking to...
One place on every " Texas Halloween To-Do" list that keeps coming up is Scream Hollow in Smithville and it looks TRULY TERRIFYING!. Scream Hollow in Smithville Texas is on every 'Texas Halloween To-Do' list I could find! Just google 'Scariest Texas Halloween Attractions. Told ya. It's 20 acres of terror.
You hear so many people say, 'I can't wait to leave this town' when referring to Victoria I am not one of them! I was born here and I ain't going anywhere. Not only is it home to Victoria’s Great Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, which is considered one of the best in the Country. Victoria is one of the oldest cities in Texas and has a wealth of fascinating history and a number of important historic sites including many that are in still use today.
It seems inclement weather brings out the crazy. People do wild things like bombard stores, drain gas stations, and make other interesting decisions. Right here in Victoria had a unique visitor right as Hurricane Nicholas hit land in Texas. Roaming Around Victoria. We reported a Michael Myers spotting along Galveston...
Aransas Pass law enforcement walked into a horrific scene Wednesday evening. Department of Public Safety contacted the Aransas Pass Sheriffs Department after some severe events were brought to their attention. Concerning and urgent reports were made regarding a youth male who had posted disturbing and graphic photos on his social media page.
The Crossroads caught a break after forecasts predicted some pretty hefty stuff as Tropical Storm Nicholas upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it approached land in Texas. Luckily for the Crossroads, Nicholas took a last-minute turn and we managed to get very minimal effects. The Calm Before the Storm.
There has been another #NOTJIMCANTORE sighting in Victoria! If you remember back to last year, we were introduced to #NOTJIMCANTORE. Victoria resident Cody Shugart brought a comedic spin to Storm reporting in the Crossroads during Hurricane Hanna, which made landfall near Port Mansfield. He is now giving us play-by-play of the approach of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Texas is full of so many traditions and unique traits about the state. Tried and true There are lots of things outsiders just don't get about Texas. There are tons of things we love that outsiders just don't get. That's alright though, we can break it down right now. Being...
Texas beaches have recently added a new addition to their coastline. Tar balls have been popping up along Texas beaches and have people puzzled. According to Brandon Hill, Galveston's coastal resources manager, the tar originates from the oil that seeps from the surface of the Gulf of Mexico due to natural or man-made processes and then floats in the Gulf currents." Once those blobs of tar get baked in the sun they harden and bio-fouled eventually making what we call tar balls.
