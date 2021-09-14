CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LSU Report Card: Which Tigers graded well, which ones didn't per PFF

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGxmG_0bvswAUV00

As we wrap up the win over McNeese on Saturday, we take one final look back at the win for the LSU Tigers.

Top Offensive Grades

As far as their Pro Football Focus grades for this game, on offense nothing was spectacular. The team won 34-7 but early on the offense struggled to move the ball consistently against the FCS foe. Only four players on offense were graded in the 70+ range with Jack Bech coming in close to that. The breakdown of the top five players on offense

Player Game Grade Season Grade

Ed Ingram, OG 74.9 66.3

Liam Shanahan, C 73.2 73.1

Max Johnson, QB 72.5 59.3

Deion Smith, WR 71.1 71.1

Jack Bech, TE/WR 69.5 65.6

Bottom Offensive Grades

Player Game Grade Season Grade

Brian Thomas Jr, WR 38.6 49.6

Jaray Jenkins, WR 44.7 49.4

Charles Turner, OT 50.1 52.6

Koy Moore, WR 53.3 61.6

Alex Adams, WR 54.7 54.7

No surprises with Brian Thomas Jr and Jaray Jenkins posting the two bottom grades from this one. Both players dropped a pair of passes each. While the offense was able to score 34, it could have been more if receivers weren’t dropping passes. Something that needs to be fixed ahead of SEC play in a couple of weeks.

The Tigers’ offense needs help in the receiving game from someone other than Trey Palmer and Kayshon Boutte. Who will emerge as a legit No. 3 receiving option for Max Johnson?

Next, a look at the defense

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Lsu Tigers#Pff#American Football#Lsu#The Lsu Tigers#Pro Football Focus#Fcs#Og#Wr#Sec
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: West Virginia football fans brawl in the stands during Virginia Tech game

West Virginia football fans got into a fight in the stands during Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. When attending a sporting event, you are guaranteed to see some fans throwing hands at one another while sitting in the stands, for reasons known and unknown. This should not come as a surprise to any one. Well, we have another fight to share with you, this time in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy