Q&A: PwC on How Manufacturing Execs are Handling Labor Issues Amid COVID
Despite 15 months of consecutive growth, US manufacturers continue facing workforce strategy challenges in the wake of the lasting COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly four in ten industrial executives expect their workforce will be a mix of full-time in-person, remote, or hybrid. Launched Aug. 19, PwC’s Next in Work Pulse Survey found that in addition to return-to-work concerns, industrial executives are struggling with employee resignation and retention, along with the Biden administration's newly-enacted mask mandate for all firms with at least 100 employees.www.foodmanufacturing.com
