Public Health

Q&A: PwC on How Manufacturing Execs are Handling Labor Issues Amid COVID

By Mike Hockett
foodmanufacturing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite 15 months of consecutive growth, US manufacturers continue facing workforce strategy challenges in the wake of the lasting COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly four in ten industrial executives expect their workforce will be a mix of full-time in-person, remote, or hybrid. Launched Aug. 19, PwC’s Next in Work Pulse Survey found that in addition to return-to-work concerns, industrial executives are struggling with employee resignation and retention, along with the Biden administration's newly-enacted mask mandate for all firms with at least 100 employees.

