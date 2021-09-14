Tip of the Week: Follow Through the Same Way Every Time…Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Conor McGregor is one of the most accomplished and well-known MMA fighters in the world, but his athletic prowess in fighting apparently doesn’t translate to pitching. Conor McGregor, Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/j1brsqFFXx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2021 Clad in a suit and dress shoes, the 33-year-old Irish fighter threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Twins’ Tuesday night game in Chicago against the Cubs. After a showy windup, McGregor sailed his pitch high and far right of the catcher, nearly tossing it into the stands. The Cubs’ pitchers didn’t fare much better, giving up 9 runs and allowing four different Twins batters to get three hits each in a losing effort. According to Forbes, McGregor is the world’s highest-paid athlete, with earnings of $180 million, most of it coming from endorsement deals and other endeavors outside of the ring. More On WCCO.com: Antoine Suggs Charged With Murdering 4 Minnesotans Found Dead In Wisconsin Cornfield 6 Minnesota Schools Recognized As 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Twin Cities Housing Shortage Is Worst In Nation, Census Data Says 13 Minnesotans Among Dozens Infected In Salmonella Outbreak

