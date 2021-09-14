CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tip of the Week: Follow Through the Same Way Every Time…Again

longislandtennismagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have written about this before but after watching the 2021 U..S Open, I felt the need to repeat. Novak Djokovic was always the poster boy for my idea about following through the same way, regardless of how your opponent hits their shot. However, Danil Medvedev beat Novak at his...

longislandtennismagazine.com

