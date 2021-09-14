CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okinawa-Style Onigiri and Japanese Snacks Find a Home at Chinatown’s Shanghai Plaza

By Bradley Martin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilyMart, the ubiquitous convenience store chain found across Japan, recently declared Spam musubi as its most popular onigiri rice ball snack and now Las Vegas can experience its own version of the Okinawa-inspired dish at the Shanghai Plaza on Spring Mountain Road. Revealed back in April, O.Onigiri replaces the cosmetic store Shibuyala at the trendy Asian strip mall, sitting next door to the 85°C Bakery Cafe. Inside, the counter-service space offers a handful of tables and chairs, but serves the onigiri in paper bags to make it easier to eat on-the-go.

