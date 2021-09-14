CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Rundgren Wants to Warn Us About ‘Dilettante’ Kanye West and We’re Giddy

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour friends at Vulture have decided to make it Todd Week over at the blogs, since his viral comments about the Rock Hall of Fame from yesterday just weren’t enough to satiate our Rundgren appetite. In further remarks given to Ultimate Classic Rock, the soon-to-be (and begrudged) Rock Hall inductee revealed that he extensively collaborated with Kanye West on his new album Donda, with the work amassing about “three albums’ worth of Kanye stems on my computer.” However, Rundgren believes that none of the work made the final cut, which he blames on West’s irrational creative process. “If I can contribute something, fine,” he said. “If I can’t, just let me know. There is a possibility that I’m actually in there somewhere. There’s so much junk in that record!”

www.vulture.com

