Todd Rundgren Wants to Warn Us About ‘Dilettante’ Kanye West and We’re Giddy

In light of the recent tension between Kanye West and Drake, Master P shared some words of wisdom regarding the dangers, both physical and mental, of feuding in hip-hop. Speaking on an episode of the Allison Interviews podcast, Master P reminded artists that real human lives can be lost in the midst of beefing. “I don’t think people realize that they have all of these fans that might even be crazy and take things into their own hands. So we gotta watch what we do. It’s a lot of selfish people out in the world, and it’s a lot of snakes in the world, so you gotta watch out,” he said. “I think when you are at this level, and you’re making this type of money, even with some of these young artists that we’re losing their lives in hip-hop, which is sad, we gotta be thankful and take this as a blessing and grow.”

