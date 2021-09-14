CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Entergy Texas Nicholas Update – 9/14/2021 @ Noon

By Entergy Texas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX - Entergy expects most customers to be restored Tuesday, hardest-hit areas by Wednesday night. Entergy Texas crews and contractors are working to restore power safely and quickly, while following COVID guidelines. As of 12:00 pm, there are approximately 9,913 customers without power. Based on current information, the company expects to restore most customers who can safely take power by end of today, Tuesday 9/14, with the hardest-hit areas by Wednesday night, 9/15.

www.woodlandsonline.com

