Entergy Texas Nicholas Update – 9/14/2021 @ Noon

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Entergy expects most customers to be restored Tuesday, hardest-hit areas by Wednesday night. Entergy Texas crews and contractors are working to restore power safely and quickly, while following COVID guidelines. As of 12:00 pm, there are approximately 9,913 customers without power. Based on current information, the company expects to restore most customers who can safely take power by end of today, Tuesday 9/14, with the hardest-hit areas by Wednesday night, 9/15.