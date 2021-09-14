CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Whiskey Myers Proves They’re Country Rock Royalty Making Ryman Debut on 9/11 Anniversary Weekend

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aofC_0bvsudxs00

Whiskey Myers has been called the “New Torch Bearers for Southern Music.” Their debut at the Mother Church of Music just proved it.

There’s no faking authenticity when it comes to the American South. Outsider knows it, we Southerners live it, and Whiskey Myers does, too. So when the opportunity came for their debut at Nashville’s premiere stage, it felt a no-brainer.

With back-to-back sold-out shows, the white-hot country-rockers just brought The Ryman down. Nashville’s unparalleled, timeless venue hosted the boys over the September 10-11 weekend after fans snatched up tickets instantly for their Mother Church debut.

To honor the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Whiskey Myers would open with their Navy-Seal-inspired groove, “Frogman.”

https://youtu.be/Xb0C8erBtdE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whiskey Myers – The Ryman Debut 2021 (https://youtu.be/Xb0C8erBtdE)

It’s a move fitting of their “ascent towards Country Rock royalty” as American Songwriter cites. From the start, Whiskey Myers fans let loose, singing along to every lyric echoing within The Ryman’s unmatched acoustics.

From there, the crowd’s energy would only grow alongside tracks from Whiskey Myers’ self-titled album. To 20 hit “Gasoline” lit the torches, with “Bury My Bones” cementing this setlist as a historic one.

The latter track holds a “haunting chorus… Successfully mixing Southern gothic with Southern rock,” emphasizes Rolling Stone. And The Ryman felt every note of it.

Incoming Ryman Royalty Debuts New Song: ‘Heart of Stone’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fa2t_0bvsudxs00
Whiskey Myers backstage at Ryman Auditorium (L to R: Meredith Jones (CAA), Cody Tate (guitar), Tony Kent (percussion/keys), Eddie Kloesel (Why&How Management), John Jeffers (guitar), Cody Cannon (vocals), Jeff Hogg (drums), Jamey Gleaves (bass)

Then, with a fitting not to Nashville’s nearby Entertainment District, “Bar, Guitar and a Honky Tonk Crowd” brought in a Broadway-apropos infusion from albums Firewater and Mud.

From “Deep Down in the South” to “On the River,” Whiskey Myers is Southern musical authenticity at its finest. RIAA Gold-certified “Broken Window Serenade” being Exhibit A.

Yet fans were also thrilled to hear newer hits from the band. “Die Rockin'” hit hard alongside “Bitch.”

Earlier Southern serenades like “Early Morning Shakes,” “Virginia,” “Mud,” “Home” and Gold-certified “Ballad of a Southern Man” followed.

The highlight of the evening, however, came as Whiskey Myers’ Cody Cannon took fans on a road trip to their forthcoming album. The front man broke down their brand new song, “Heart of Stone,” into a haunting acoustic rendition perfectly suited to The Ryman’s aura.

Several tributes to the band’s own musical heroes would pepper their debut, too. ZZ Top’s “La Grange” and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Refugee” sounded as if Myers wrote them themselves.

Whiskey Myers at the Ryman: Full Set List (Sept. 10-11)

  1. Frogman
  2. Gasoline
  3. Bury My Bones
  4. Bar, Guitar and a Honky Tonk Crowd
  5. Deep Down In The South
  6. Broken Window Serenade
  7. On the River
  8. Die Rockin’
  9. Early Morning Shakes
  10. Virginia
  11. Mud
  12. Ballad of a Southern Man
  13. Home
  14. Bitch
  15. Heart of Stone
  16. La Grange (ZZ Top)
  17. How Far
  18. Stone
  19. Refugee (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

For more information and a full list of upcoming shows, visit www.WhiskeyMyers.com and stick with your fellow Outsiders for all the latest from the band.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Posts Heartbroken Message About Sadie’s Daughter Battling Respiratory Illness

Korie Robertson said her “heart is a mess” seeing granddaughter Honey James hospitalized for a respiratory illness. The Duck Dynasty mom said she feels helpless, but she knows that the 4-month-old is a fighter. Sadie Robertson Huff announced earlier this week that doctors hospitalized Honey for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Rock#Rock Band#Country Rock#Southern Rock#Southerners#Mother Church#Navy#Rolling Stone#Heart Of Stone#Honky#Whiskeymyers Com
Outsider.com

Police Rescue Chicken Walking Outside a KFC, But Not Before Hilariously Claiming it Was Committing a ‘Fowlony’

One Michigan police department apprehended a wild chicken outside a KFC recently, taking to Facebook to tell of the bird’s ‘fowlony.”. According to the Midland, Mich. Police Department, an officer rounded up a wild bird outside the fast-food eatery on Sept. 10, but then the story became, well, a tall tale. The Facebook post was a feeble attempt to locate the chicken’s owner.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Real-Life Popeye Could Die If He Doesn’t Remove Petroleum Jelly from Arms

Kirill Tereshin, The Russian ex-MMA fighter dubbed “the real-life Popeye,” may die if he doesn’t have his toxic bicep implants removed. In 2019, Tereshin had six liters of a toxin called Synthol injected into his arms. The chemical, which is made of hardened petroleum jelly, gave the ex-soldier unrealistically large biceps and triceps. The looked turned Tereshin into a real-life Popeye.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
soultracks.com

R.I.P. jazz and R&B great Leonard "Doc" Gibbs

(September 16, 2021) Tonight we mourn the passing of a musical great. Leonard “Doc” Gibbs has been a mainstay in soul and jazz for a half century, and gathered another audience entirely as the musical director on the Emeril television show, staring chef Emeril Lagasse. Fresh out of the Pennsylvania...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Ripped Laundrie Family Statement Before Potential Remains Were Discovered

On Monday (September 20th), Gabby Petito’s father, Joe Petito, made an appearance on Dr. Phil to discuss his 22-year-old daughter’s disappearance case. During his interview with Dr. Phil, Gabby Petito father’s heard the statement from the Laundrie family, which reads, “This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito and Laundrie family. It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Ms. Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Ms. Petito is successful and that Ms. Petito is reunited with her family.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

214K+
Followers
22K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy