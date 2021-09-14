CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The 2022 Silverado 1500 Will be the First Chevy to Feature GM's Super Cruise

MotorTrend Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickups seem to finally be getting the recognition they deserve. For decades they have played second fiddle to sedans and SUVs. But now more and more manufacturers are offering the most premium materials and latest technology on their pickup lines first. A great example of this comes to us from the new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, which will be the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer GM's impressive Super Cruise hands-free driving technology.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 3

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado Has An Attractive New Face

We have exciting news for Chevrolet fans! The refreshed Chevy Silverado family will debut on September 9th, giving the new Toyota Tundra some spicy competition. But you can catch a glimpse of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500’s new look ahead of schedule. The 2022 Chevy Silverado gains a new face.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here’s How To Stop A GM Vehicle From Shutting Off Engine When Parked

One of the newer GM safety features is Extended Parking, which automatically shuts off a vehicle’s engine after a certain period of time while the vehicle is parked. The goal of the feature is to reduce emissions and prevent potential carbon monoxide poisoning in an enclosed space. However, some owners might wish to disable Extended Parking, thereby preventing a GM vehicle from shutting off the engine when parked.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel May Have 1 Massive Problem

There is a possible issue floating around about the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine. It may take a long time to crank or not crank at all. But is this problem related to the Chevy Silverado or 3.0-liter Duramax engine? Also, is it a severe problem?. The Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's The Ford Ranger Raptor's Next Competitor

Pickup trucks continue to dominate auto sales in the US and are a staple of American car culture. Despite this, there are plenty of trucks you can't buy in here like the Toyota Hilux, renowned for being one of the toughest trucks in the world. After it survived Top Gear's famous torture test, the Hilux was deemed indestructible. In the US, the closest equivalent to the Hilux is the Toyota Tacoma.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
MotorTrend Magazine

One and Done: GM Discontinuing Its 755-HP LT5 Engine

Well, we could hardly believe the news a few months ago when it was announced that Chevrolet's supercharged LT5 would be discontinued after one year of production, but it appears to be true. The LT5 is officially discontinued. This was GM's most powerful engine, and in the midst of a horsepower war between the Big Three, it just seemed odd to kill off such a capable 755-horsepower/715-lb-ft performer.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

GM Drops 3.0-Liter Duramax Diesel

A letter sent to GMC dealer operators and sales managers says GM has stopped selling the LMs 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine. An August 27 letter says the “availability of the LM2 diesel engine has changed to zero.” The reason given is due to a supplier shortage. What vehicles have the...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
104.5 KDAT

Ford and Chevy Halt Production of Popular Pickup Trucks

If you're in the market for a new truck, you've likely considered a Chevy Silverado or a Ford F-150 as possible choices. Yesterday, those two automakers had to shut down plants the manufacture the popular pickup trucks. The reason? The global shortage on computer chips is getting worse. The Associated...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Chevy Silverado#The Super Cruise#Gps#Gm Connected Services#Gmc Sierra
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

GM introduces new Chevrolet Silverado design for 2022

ZR2 to be built in Mexico; other Silverado models continue at Fort Wayne plant. GM today is rolling out a new Silverado design for the 2022 model year. The ZR2, which was designed for enhanced off-road driving, is being marketed as the brand's new flagship model factory-listed truck. The pickups...
FORT WAYNE, IN
MotorBiscuit

2023 Chevrolet Silverado and 2023 GMC Sierra Will Be The First Heavy-Duty Pickup Trucks to Break 500 Horsepower

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado and 2023 GMC Sierra will be much different in the new model year. Though some simple changes may be coming through cosmetics and convenience features, the most important is the power. What exactly is the upgrade these trucks are getting? How much will it impact their performance, towing, and hauling capabilities? GM is making some major upgrades to its trucks that are already some of the leaders in their classes.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Revealed! Ford Maverick EcoBoost Gas Mileage Figures

It appears that Ford is intent on breaking the internet this year. Not only has the company revealed the first-ever all-electric version of its legendary full-size truck, the new F-150 Lightning, but it also dropped the smaller Ford Maverick, a compact truck that's been stealing headlines for months now. The...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Stockpiling Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Pickups At Old Kokomo Plant

Last year, amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, General Motors transformed its electronics components plant in Kokomo, Indiana into a ventilator production facility as part of a contract with Ventec. Now the automaker is using the Kokomo facility for yet another side project, this time storing built-shy Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks in the 2.6 million square foot plant’s sprawling parking lot.
KOKOMO, IN
thedrive

2021 Chevy Tahoe Duramax Diesel Review: The Perfect Engine for GM's Full-Size SUVs

The new Tahoe feels like more of the same recipe at this point. But spec the diesel, and it becomes an entirely different—and better—truck. Recipes are important. Recipes matter. Whether it's a special dish that's been passed down through generations or that one Bloody Mary mix you don't shut up about, recipes are in place for a reason: to ensure a consistent result and the satisfaction that comes with it. This is why every Tahoe I've driven over the last 16 years has been essentially the same. By now, GM knows better than to modify the extremely profitable recipe of its big, body-on-frame SUVs like the 2021 Chevy Tahoe.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Arrives With Upscale Interior, Super Cruise And Plenty Of Tech

In the automotive industry, being too conservative or too adventurous can get companies into trouble. Chevrolet knows this all too well as the fourth-generation Silverado featured a number of improvements, but was pretty evolutionary. Unfortunately for them, Ram introduced a radically improved 1500 and customers responded by buying them in droves.
CARS
gmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
CARS
The Verge

The Chevy Bolt recall is burning up what’s left of GM’s EV good will

General Motors plans to launch 30 new electric vehicles around the world by 2025, and aspires to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. But over the last few years, the United States’ biggest automaker has once again squandered the advantages it held in the still-burgeoning field of electric vehicles through bad politics, bad investments, and now most notably, a massive recall of the Bolt — currently its only all-electric vehicle — thanks to around a dozen reported fires.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy