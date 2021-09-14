2022 Mazda CX-5 Gets Updated Styling, Standard All-Wheel Drive
We love the Mazda CX-5, an atypical compact crossover that prioritizes driving dynamics and design over the segment fundamentals. Being enthusiasts, those are our priorities as well. So it's no surprise that for its facelift, the already premium-feeling 2022 Mazda CX-5 doesn't fix what ain't broke. There are some changes to the front and rear bumpers, as you'd expect for a nip/tuck sort of job. But there's one more important powertrain change that you might want to know about if budget is your primary motivator.www.motortrend.com
Comments / 0