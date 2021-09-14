'Chilly Needs Games' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Zenit St Petersburg

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

It's the start of their European Cup defence on Tuesday night in west London as they play out their first match of Group H against Russian opposition.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Sual, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Bench: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Sual, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Cesar Azpilicueta starts at the back alongside Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with Edouard Mendy in goal.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso are the wing-backs, with Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield.

Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku all start in attack for the Blues in west London.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

More Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube