CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'Chilly Needs Games' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Zenit St Petersburg

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

It's the start of their European Cup defence on Tuesday night in west London as they play out their first match of Group H against Russian opposition.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Sual, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Bench: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Sual, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Cesar Azpilicueta starts at the back alongside Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with Edouard Mendy in goal.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso are the wing-backs, with Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho in midfield.

Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku all start in attack for the Blues in west London.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

More Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Joe Cole hails Chelsea's strength in depth and claims 'it's a great club to be at right now' after routine win over Zenit St Petersburg as Rio Ferdinand says transformation under Thomas Tuchel has been 'amazing'

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole claimed the Blues had 'so much strength in depth' after they opened their defence of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side were far from their best but still had enough to claim a deserved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku proves the difference again for Chelsea with his fourth goal in four matches as Blues begin their Champions League defence with a narrow win against stubborn Zenit St Petersburg

Last season, when they won the Champions League, Chelsea were deemed to have the best overall player in the competition, the best midfielder, the best goalkeeper and the best coach. This season, as they set out to defend the title, they have Romelu Lukaku. And quite an acquisition he is...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Petersburg#European Cup#The Champions League#Group H#Russian#Chilwell
vavel.com

The five key quotes from Thomas Tuchel's pre-Zenit St Petersburg press conference

Thomas Tuchel addressed journalists during his pre-match press conference for Chelsea's Champions League group stage tie against Zenit St Petersburg. The Russian side will travel to Stamford Bridge to face the current European Champions, though Tuchel was hesitant to suggest his side could retain the title. He also spoke about...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku is what Chelsea were 'missing', hails Thomas Tuchel as 'world-class' striker fires Champions League holders to victory over Zenit

Thomas Tuchel admits Romelu Lukaku is the type of player Chelsea were 'missing' last season after he earned the Blues a win over Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday. Lukaku scored his fourth goal in four matches since rejoining the West London club for £98million this summer by heading home Cesar Azpilicueta's cross in the 69th minute of the game to win 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
322
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy