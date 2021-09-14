CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Think You See A Murder Hornet? Be Sure It’s Not A New York Lookalike

By Glenn Pitcher
Look in the air! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a murder hornet...or is it? Maybe it's an Asian Giant Hornet (AGH), but if you live in New York State, it's more than likely one of the big lookalikes that call New York State home... but how do we know for sure?

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

