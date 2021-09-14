CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiowa, CO

Carjacking suspect arrested

kvor.com
 8 days ago

Springs police arrested a man early this morning after they say he stole two cars and tried to break into a home. Police say two vehicles were carjacked last night, in the 100 block of South Academy and the 400 block of East Kiowa. Then there was an attempted carjacking but the potential victims were able to drive away. Early this morning police received a burglary call near Airport Road. Once in the neighborhood they spotted the 2 cars that had been carjacked. They then noticed a person who matched the description of the suspect who allegedly stole the cars. 30 year old Michael Van Pelt was taken into custody and faces numerous charges.

www.kvor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Kiowa, CO
The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#South Academy
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy