Carjacking suspect arrested

Springs police arrested a man early this morning after they say he stole two cars and tried to break into a home. Police say two vehicles were carjacked last night, in the 100 block of South Academy and the 400 block of East Kiowa. Then there was an attempted carjacking but the potential victims were able to drive away. Early this morning police received a burglary call near Airport Road. Once in the neighborhood they spotted the 2 cars that had been carjacked. They then noticed a person who matched the description of the suspect who allegedly stole the cars. 30 year old Michael Van Pelt was taken into custody and faces numerous charges.