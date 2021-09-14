CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg | Champions League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea host Zenit St Petersburg in the opening game of Group H in the Champions League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side begin their title defence against the Russians and will be keen to make a winning start to their 2021/22 European campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12I8ZU_0bvssx9u00
SIPA USA

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the clash:

Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Jorginho return the the starting lineup after being named on the bench against Aston Villa.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place at left wing-back ahead of Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea XI to face Zenit St Petersburg: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount; Ziyech, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Bergstrom, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Havertz, Sarr

Zenit St Petersburg XI to face Chelsea: Kritsyuk, Sutormin, Chistiakov, Rakitskiy, Santos, Barrios, Wendel, Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Azmoun, Malcom

Bench: Kerzhakov, Odoevski, Krugovoi, Mostovoy, Erokhin, Dzyuba, Kravtsov, Khotulev

More Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea get their Champions League Group H campaign off and running on Tuesday night, as they host Russian outfit Zenit. The Blues head into the new season as reigning European champions and will be hoping to improve on their last defence of the crown. Back in the 2012/13 campaign they failed to qualify for the knockout stages - before going on to win the Europa League, to be fair.
UEFA
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Zenit on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea will be hoping new star striker Romelu Lukaku will continue his scoring ways in their Champions League fixture against Zenit on Tuesday night.The Belgian international has scored three goals so far in the Premier League; most recently he hit a brace against Aston Villa and the Blues will look for the star front man to carry that form over to their European title defence.After securing the trophy in May, breaking Manchester City hearts with a 1-0 victory, big things have been predicted for Thomas Tuchel’s side once more.The club have already added the Super Cup to Tuchel’s trophy cabinet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Thomas Tuchel
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: Who are the commentators for the game?

Chelsea vs Zenit is the first game of the new Champions League season for the Blues - and as with every European match for every British club this season, it's live on BT Sport. Thomas Tuchel's side look strong this season and will be hoping to retain their European crown,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Petersburg#Zenit#Group H#The Champions League#Russians#European#Saul Barkley#Chilwell#Erokhin#Dzyuba
BBC

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit: Romelu Lukaku gives Blues win in Champions League

Chelsea opened their defence of the Champions League with a victory as Romelu Lukaku finally pierced Zenit St Petersburg's stubborn resistance at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku, a £97.5m summer signing from Inter Milan, has already demonstrated his goal threat in the Premier League and was on the mark again with his first goal for Chelsea in the competition they won for the second time against Manchester City in June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku Reacts to Chelsea's Narrow Win Over Zenit St Petersburg After Scoring Decisive Goal

Romelu Lukaku was delighted to score the only goal which saw Chelsea win their opening group game of their 2021/22 Champions League campaign. The 28-year-old helped the Blues to all three points in west London on Tuesday night after heading past Stanislav Kritsyuk in the 69th minute from close range to break the deadlock and kick their European campaign off with a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku proves the difference again for Chelsea with his fourth goal in four matches as Blues begin their Champions League defence with a narrow win against stubborn Zenit St Petersburg

Last season, when they won the Champions League, Chelsea were deemed to have the best overall player in the competition, the best midfielder, the best goalkeeper and the best coach. This season, as they set out to defend the title, they have Romelu Lukaku. And quite an acquisition he is...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
322
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy