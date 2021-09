Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to introduce a bill focused on reinstating federal unemployment benefits after it ended on Sept. 6. “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle that we’ve just simply allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to completely lapse when we are clearly not fully recovered from the cost effects of the pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.

