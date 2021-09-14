CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exclusive: Core Laboratories at The Oil & Gas Conference

Cover picture for the articlePublisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
marcellusdrilling.com

Hydrogen Still in its Infancy for Midstream Oil & Gas

Robert Rapier, a chemical engineer in the energy industry, often writes for both the Forbes.com and OilPrice.com websites. Excellent writer. Rapier recently concluded a four-article series examining Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs in the oil industry, with an emphasis on how some companies are using hydrogen to improve their metrics. The last article in the series (below) tackles the issue of how hydrogen could/might/maybe become a “game-changer” for midstreamers in the oil and gas space. Our takeaway from reading his article is this…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Climate TRACE Lifts the Veil on Oil & Gas Emissions

When it comes to climate, oil and gas are the 800-pound gorilla in the room. The production and refining processes for oil and gas account for about one-tenth of human-made greenhouse gases (GHGs), making the sector one of the world’s largest emitters. But it is far less clear where in the world these emissions actually come from, which parts of the supply chain are responsible for them, and how much they shift over time. This climate-critical sector has historically been too opaque, making it difficult to create credible climate pledges and nearly impossible to take immediate and meaningful action to mitigate emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher ahead of weekly data on U.S. petroleum supplies

Oil futures finished higher on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's data on U.S. petroleum supplies from the Energy Information Administration that are expected to reveal a seventh straight weekly decline in domestic crude inventories. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expect the EIA to report a decline of 3.8 million barrels in crude supplies for the week ended Sept. 17. On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $70.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, added 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $70.49.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy sector suffers broad selloff, as Evergrande fears even weigh on crude oil prices

The energy sector was suffering a broad selloff Monday, and was the hardest hit of the S&P 500's 11 sectors, as worries that China-baed property developer China Evergrande Group could default sent shivers through financial markets, including the crude oil market. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 5.4% in afternoon trading with all 22 equity components losing ground, putting the ETF on track for the biggest one-day selloff in 10 months. Among the ETF's most-active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slid 3.7%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shed 6.7%, Marathon Oil Corp. slumped 5.9%, Chevron Corp. was down 3.3% and Kinder Morgan Inc. gave up 2.8%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell 2.2% and the S&P 500 sank 2.6%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Arkansas Online

Oil and gas report

COLUMBIA -- Four R. Operating Co. for Franks 1 in the Dorcheat Macedonia field, to TVD: 5,300 ft., MD: 5.300 ft., SHL: 1,600 ft. FWL & 900 ft. FNL. 18-18S-21W. UNION -- Sinclair Operating Co., in Cypress Creek field , to TVD: 6,000 ft., MD: 6,000 ft. SHL 1,600 ft. FSL &380 ft. FWL. 9-17S-13W.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minot Daily News

ND posts new oil, gas production numbers

BISMARCK – North Dakota produced 1,077,789 million barrels of oil a day in July, a decrease compared to the previous month when the state produced 1,133,498 barrels of oil a day. The numbers released by the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources on Friday are the most recent ones available....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil set for fourth weekly gain with high energy prices in focus

(Bloomberg) –Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain supported by signs of a tighter market and a wider rally in energy prices. West Texas Intermediate, which dipped on Friday, has still climbed about 4% this week. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45% so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching. The U.S. benchmark has also advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered further declines.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Milestone Environmental Services at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Milestone helps you see energy waste in a new light. We are your carbon sequestration partner, providing new paths to attain your net-zero goals. With Milestone, you can turn your energy waste into an opportunity to run your operation more efficiently and more responsibly. A clear win-win.
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

One Oil & Gas Stock in Your Trade Diary

Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS: ONGC ) is involved in exploring and exploiting hydrocarbons in 26 sedimentary basins of India. The company also owns and operates over 11,000 kilometers of pipelines in the country. Its international subsidiary ONGC Videsh currently has projects in 17 countries. The stock is trading close to its 52- week high level. The 52-week high and 52-week low range is Rs 130.65 – Rs 64.10.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Investor group sets tough climate blueprint for Big Oil

LONDON – Investors managing more than $10 trillion on Wednesday published an ambitious blueprint for energy companies seeking to tackle climate change, including sharp cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and a winding down of oil and gas production. The unprecedented initiative – dubbed the Net Zero Standard for Oil and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Despite green talk, pre-COVID oil demand seen returning soon

LONDON – World oil demand will rise back above 100 million barrels per day, a level last reached in 2019, as soon as the second quarter of next year, according to major forecasters, challenging views that the pandemic may curb oil use for longer or for good. The International Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

OPEC expects global oil demand to cross pre-pandemic level next year. Meanwhile, oil and gas supplies remain tight, and there could be further supply constraints. Oil and gas stocks sizzled today, thanks to a surprise forecast from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Some of the lesser-known stocks surged the most on Sept. 13, with the following leading the pack as of 2 p.m. EDT.
STOCKS
thewestsidegazette.com

US Oil And Gas Inventories Skewed By Hurricane Ida

The continuing fallout from Hurricane Ida and reports of large decreases in U.S. inventories of commodities caused wild swings in oil prices on Thursday. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana on Aug. 29, but has continued to stifle production and refining along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Federal estimates show about 77 percent of the total crude oil and natural gas production from U.S. territorial waters remains offline more than a week after the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Liberty Oilfield Services at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Liberty is an innovative service company providing stimulation services to optimize well production. We focus on offering safe, efficient and high quality hydraulic fracturing and engineering services, aiming to become the vendor of choice. Our goal is to provide frac design and execution with a real-data focus to optimize field development and improve production enhancement strategies for our clients. Our goal is simple: Be the Best Damn Frac Company Period.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

HP - Free Report) , Transocean (. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry consists of companies that provide rigs (or specialized vehicles) on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. These operators offer drilling rigs (both land-based/onshore and offshore), equipment, services and manpower to exploration and production companies worldwide. Drilling for hydrocarbons is a costly and technically difficult enterprise, whose future is primarily dependent on the contracting activity and the total number of available rigs at a given point of time, rather than the price of oil or gas. Within the industry, it's interesting to note that the volatility associated with offshore drilling companies is much higher than their onshore counterparts and their share prices are more correlated to the price of oil. Overall, the drilling stocks are among the most volatile in the entire equity market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

