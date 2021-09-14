Exclusive: Core Laboratories at The Oil & Gas Conference
Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.www.oilandgas360.com
Comments / 0