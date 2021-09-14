OKC police search for pair accused of scamming 71-year-old woman out of $15,000

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who scammed a 71-year-old woman out of $15,000. According to police, the victim was shopping at the Walmart near Interstate 40 and MacArthur Boulevard when a man and a woman carried out an "obviously well-rehearsed scam." Police said the two convinced the 71-year-old to withdraw $15,000 from her bank account before they fled with her money.