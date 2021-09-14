CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville State’s Hail Mary delivers latest FCS-FBS upset

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Seitz has been at Jacksonville State for nearly three decades, through a Division II national championship, conference titles and FCS playoff runs. But the Gamecocks athletic director and longtime staffer has never seen anything quite as big as that walk-off Hail Mary to beat Florida State 20-17 last Saturday night. It may not have even the biggest FCS win already this season, however. It’s only mid-September and FCS teams have eight wins over FBS programs, most notably Jacksonville State’s upset and Montana’s opening 13-7 win over then-No. 20 Washington.

