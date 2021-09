The Knicks placed single-game tickets on sale Friday and clarified current entry requirements. The rules will be much like last season when fans returned. Madison Square Garden is acting in accordance with government and league mandates. All guests aged 12 or older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult, and children ages 5 to 11 will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (an antigen test taken within six hours of the event start time, or a PCR test taken within 72 hours of the day of the event).

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO