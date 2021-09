Welcome to the first official week of Tomlin Takeaways in which I attempt to parse Mike Tomlin's weekly press conference. I will mention that these pressers are becoming more strange, even weird. Used to be when these things were on TV the show ponies came out to pretend journalism. But now the participants are almost like paid questioners by the Steelers, except they're not paid. The team is capitalizing on the participants' continuing need for attention, but for what's basically a free community questionnaire from which the clickbait benefits the Steelers.

