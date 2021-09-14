A good treasure hunt for the perfect antique is a high like no other. It’s just so satisfying to search the shelves high and low for the perfect gift for a loved one or yourself, and the joy when you find it and the price is just right is unmatched. Rhode Island is an awesome state for antiquing, with shops in every town packed full of items you will be so excited to peruse. One shop we recently found and fell in love with is Timeless Antiques and Collectibles in Woonsocket.

Conveniently located on Main Street, this shop may not look like much from the outside...

But your opinion will change the second you step through the door.

The shop is completely packed full of shelves covered in treasures of all shapes and sizes and from so many eras long past.

There are aisles of glass cases featuring figurines and other ceramics.

You can find historical relics like old campaign pins, military ephemera, and technology going back to the 50's.

And keep your eyes peeled for sports memorabilia. Many items come with a certificate of authenticity to make sure your find is the real deal.

You can also expect to discover gorgeous art from sculpture to wall pieces.

And don't forget the home items. Ever wanted your house to feel like a time capsule? This shop is here to help!

There are also some very out of the box items for those with specific tastes, like this case full of pepper shakers.

Something for everyone might be an understatement when talking about this treasure trove of a store.

What items are your favorite to search for when you go antiquing? It seems like you can find almost anything at Timeless Antiques and Collectibles. The shops Facebook page is a great spot to look for updates on new items and sales.

The post Go On The Ultimate Treasure Hunt At This Antique Shop In Woonsocket Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State .