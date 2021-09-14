'Ted Lasso' stars, writers get massive paydays in renegotiated Season 3 contracts
The cast and writing team behind the breakout AppleTV+ hit "Ted Lasso" have reportedly negotiated incredibly lucrative deals for Season 3 and possibly beyond. With an impressive 20 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" was a definitive hit for the streaming service going into the currently airing Season 2. The immense hype surrounding what’s been called one of TV’s most positive shows made it easy for the studio to greenlight a third season in October before Season 2 even began airing.www.foxbusiness.com
