'Ted Lasso' stars, writers get massive paydays in renegotiated Season 3 contracts

By Tyler McCarthy
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast and writing team behind the breakout AppleTV+ hit "Ted Lasso" have reportedly negotiated incredibly lucrative deals for Season 3 and possibly beyond. With an impressive 20 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" was a definitive hit for the streaming service going into the currently airing Season 2. The immense hype surrounding what’s been called one of TV’s most positive shows made it easy for the studio to greenlight a third season in October before Season 2 even began airing.

Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores First Two Emmys For Debut Season At Creative Arts Ceremony

Ted Lasso kicked off its first Emmys season with a strong showing at the first night of the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday, as the Apple TV+ comedy scored its first pair of Emmy Awards. The series stars Jason Sudeikis, who developed the series with Bill Lawrence and Brendan Hunt based on the popular character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. On Saturday, Ted Lasso won the Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series Emmys, both for the Season 1 ender “The Hope That Kills You.” Ted Lasso...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Ted Lasso and Ant-Man stars' new movie

Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly are the stars of upcoming thriller South of Heaven – and it sure sounds like they both can definitely pull a southern accent. The new movie just dropped its first trailer, which you can check out for yourself above. Directed and co-written by Aharon Keshales,...
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Scores Hefty Payday For Third Season Of 'Ted Lasso' — Find Out How Much

Jason Sudeikis has scored a hefty payday for the third season of Ted Lasso — and some would say it’s well deserved. According to a new report by Variety, the 45-year-old has “closed a deal” for the upcoming season “that will pay him in the vicinity of $1 million an episode” — which also includes creator fees and compensation for being the Apple TV+ series’ head writer and executive producer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
/Film

Ted Lasso Cast And Writers Just Earned A Well-Deserved Pay Raise

"Ted Lasso" spent the past two years capturing hearts (and occasionally breaking them), quickly becoming one of the most popular series on Apple TV+. So as audiences tearfully approach the season 2 finale, Lasso fans are probably wondering what comes next. Well good news, season 3 has been confirmed for over a year now — and even better, the creative team behind the show is getting a serious pay raise for all their hard work.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Jason Sudeikis earns $1M per episode in ‘Ted Lasso’ contract

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has reportedly scored a $1 million-per-episode deal with Apple to renew the feel-good hit for a third season. That’s up from between $250,000 and $300,000 per episode during the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet noted...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘Ted Lasso’ Explores Linear Broadcasting Possibilities for Season 3

The Diamond Dogs are striking it rich. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, a whole slew of folks behind Ted Lasso have scored major promotions as the acclaimed show heads into Season 3 on Apple TV+. The series, which is currently around halfway through its sophomore season, was already renewed for a third go on the streamer back in October 2020. However, discussions over a potential broadcast future for Lasso have reportedly complicated negotiations.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Writers Room Kicks Off This Week After Cast, Writers Get Big Pay Bumps

As audiences near the last few episodes of Ted Lasso Season 2 on Apple TV+, it looks like the third season is in full swing as of this week. As reported over at THR, pay negotiations had previously begun to take shape ahead of the hit show's Season 3, with deals closing after the Labor Day weekend that will see notable figure increases for several key cast, members of the writing staff, and showrunner Bill Lawrence. According to the report, said negotiations actually delayed the opening of the writers room by about a month, but the third season of Ted Lasso is still poised to remain on schedule for its planned release sometime in summer 2022.
TV SERIES

