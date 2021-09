ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University has decided to mandate masks on campus for two weeks, as of yesterday. According to a press release from the university, "Beginning tomorrow, Sept. 7, and for the next two weeks, all faculty and students – regardless of vaccination status – will be required to wear face coverings in classrooms, labs, studios and other instructional spaces, and indoor Chapel gatherings. All other common interior spaces on campus will remain mask-optional, including the Bean." Faculty and staff are also encouraged to wear face coverings and use social distancing in office spaces.

